Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
What Georgia football can expect from first College Football Playoff …
3 things: Kirby Smart’s puts Georgia poise on display in face of …
Kirby Smart, Georgia teammates pinpoint issues Carson Beck must clean …
ESPN NFL draft Big Board: 3 Georgia players ranked in Mel Kiper Jr.’s …
Kirby Smart-Lane Kiffin matchup puts recruiting vs. transfer portal …