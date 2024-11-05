clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: 4-star safety Rasean Dinkins flips commitment from Georgia Tech
This Sentell's Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DB Rasean Dinkins. He ranks as the nation's No. 43 S and the No. 489 overall
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 4-star cornerback Shamari Earls has flipped his commitment from
This Sentell's Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star CB Shamari Earls. He ranks as the nation's No. 11 CB and the No. 87 overall prospect for
Jeff Sentell
Talyn Taylor: Now that he's a 5-star, how much does SEC legend Terrence
This Sentell's Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Talyn Taylor. He ranks as the nation's No. 7 WR and the No. 29 overall prospect for 2025 on
Jeff Sentell
Landon Roldan: What does Georgia legend David Pollack think of the Ladd
This Sentell's Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR commitment Landon Roldan. He ranks as the nation's No. 72 WR and the No. 461 overall
Jeff Sentell
Rasean Dinkins: Georgia football wants the 4-star Georgia Tech commit to
This Sentell's Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DB Rasean Dinkins. He ranks as the nation's No. 43 S and the No. 489 overall prospect for
Jeff Sentell
What Georgia football can expect from first College Football Playoff

Connor Riley
3 things: Kirby Smart's puts Georgia poise on display in face of

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart, Georgia teammates pinpoint issues Carson Beck must clean

Connor Riley
ESPN NFL draft Big Board: 3 Georgia players ranked in Mel Kiper Jr.'s

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart-Lane Kiffin matchup puts recruiting vs. transfer portal

Connor Riley
