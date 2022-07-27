BREAKING: Speedy 3-star WR Yazeed Haynes has made his college decision
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest news with 2023 WR Yazeed Haynes. He ranks as the nation’s No. 83 WR and the No. 635 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Yazeed Haynes, a very recent Penn State decommitment, has quickly made another commitment to play receiver for Bryan McClendon at Georgia.
That’s where we begin with this one.
Any discussion Haynes will get tangled up in a lot of numbers. Kind of like the tape at the finish line.
Here is the starter kit:
- 2: The number of schools he has made commitments to prior to today
- 2: The number of positions (WR and CB) some scouts feel he can shine at on Saturdays
- 3: His prospect star ranking for the 247Sports Composite and the On3.com
- 4: His star ranking on Rivals.com
- 33: His prospect ranking at wide receiver in the 2023 class on Rivals.com
- 69: That’s where the startup On3 Consensus ratings value him among the nation’s 2023 receivers
- 83: That’s where the 247Sports Composite ranks him among the nation’s 2023 receivers
- 219: Rivals.com sees Haynes as the nation’s No. 219 overall prospect for this cycle
- 490: That’s where the On3 Consensus places him as the nation’s No. 490 overall prospect
- 635: That’s where the 247Sports Composite scale pegs him as the nation’s No. 635 overall prospect
That’s an uncommon amount of variance these days among the three major college recruiting services.
As those things go, they can be subjective it appears that several evaluators are taking a lot at his release (pretty good), his hands (getting better), his routes (above-average for a WR recruit in high school HS) and project where he is right now as a college football prospect.
Yet there’s one number that stands out for the 6-foot-1 receiver above all the rest.
He also hopes folks do not get lost in the fact he has committed to two other schools. This commitment, he says, will be his final one. He also plans to be in Athens this weekend for the “Cookout” event with other key commits and top targets for the 2023 and 2024 classes.
“I want people to know me as a person,” he said. “People see that stuff and they just start assuming ‘oh he’s committed to two other schools and his character is not as good. He doesn’t have good character or he is not a good person.”
“I would just rather them know me as a person first. See what I can do on the field at Georgia first before you make a decision about what I can do and what I am about. Don’t just think of me as a guy who decommitted from two colleges.”
Why did he choose UGA? He rattled off big points about both Bryan McClendon and Kirby Smart. He also got to know Fran Brown just a bit from when he was recruiting the area for Rutgers.
“It was that family feeling of being there,” he said. “It was the location. All that stuff. It really made me feel like Georgia was the best place for me. My parents were very happy for me when we were doing there. They saw the smile on my face and they were really happy being there. I always want to make my parents happy also.”
“It was those three factors. The family feeling. The location of Georgia. The team. The facilities and my parents being happy with me going there. That just made me choose Georgia.”
Haynes becomes the 18th commitment of the 2023 class in Athens. He is now the second receiver in the class for the ‘Dawgs.
Yazeed Haynes: Tracking what he can do as a college prospect
Haynes can fly. He is a premium explosive athlete evidenced by not only that showing in the 40 but also with his performances reported on by Blue and White Illustrated with a 4.2 time in the pro agility shuttle and a 10 feet, 10-inch showing in the broad jump.
To place that last measure in comparison, Georgia’s Lewis Cine broad jumped 10 feet, 11 inches and 11 feet, 1 inch during his two jumps at the NFL Scouting Combine back in March. Cine also timed at 4.37 and 4.40 seconds in the 40 at the combine, too.
His junior HUDL film below also shows what he can do.
While he plays fast on tape, he doesn’t play 4.39-in-the-40-fast on tape on a lot of those clips. There are a lot of variables to consider there. But that’s also a chief reason why those prospect rankings will vary for an athlete of this caliber.
There’s the belief here that he is a 4-star prospect. Especially given his athleticism and upside.
It is also of interest here that Haynes becomes the second former Penn State commitment to join the 2023 class in Athens along with Virginia IOL Joshua “Doogie” Miller. Haynes and Miller also both took their official visits to UGA at the same time back on June 24.
The other big connection here to the ‘Dawgs would be defensive backs coach Fran Brown. Brown recruited Haynes when he was at Rutgers. That was the first program that the newest Bulldog pledge committed to back on March 24.
He recommitted from the Scarlet Knights on May 23 and committed to Penn State back on June 12. Haynes then decommitted from the Nittany Lions earlier this week on Monday.
