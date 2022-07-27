BREAKING: Speedy 3-star WR Yazeed Haynes has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest news with 2023 WR Yazeed Haynes. He ranks as the nation’s No. 83 WR and the No. 635 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Yazeed Haynes, a very recent Penn State decommitment, has quickly made another commitment to play receiver for Bryan McClendon at Georgia.

That’s where we begin with this one. Any discussion Haynes will get tangled up in a lot of numbers. Kind of like the tape at the finish line. Here is the starter kit: 2: The number of schools he has made commitments to prior to today

2: The number of positions (WR and CB) some scouts feel he can shine at on Saturdays

3: His prospect star ranking for the 247Sports Composite and the On3.com

4: His star ranking on Rivals.com

33: His prospect ranking at wide receiver in the 2023 class on Rivals.com

69: That’s where the startup On3 Consensus ratings value him among the nation’s 2023 receivers

83: That’s where the 247Sports Composite ranks him among the nation’s 2023 receivers

219: Rivals.com sees Haynes as the nation’s No. 219 overall prospect for this cycle

490: That’s where the On3 Consensus places him as the nation’s No. 490 overall prospect

635: That’s where the 247Sports Composite scale pegs him as the nation’s No. 635 overall prospect

That’s an uncommon amount of variance these days among the three major college recruiting services. As those things go, they can be subjective it appears that several evaluators are taking a lot at his release (pretty good), his hands (getting better), his routes (above-average for a WR recruit in high school HS) and project where he is right now as a college football prospect. Yet there’s one number that stands out for the 6-foot-1 receiver above all the rest.