BREAKING: Georgia adds the “Boogeyman” in Tovani Mizell to its 2024 recruiting class

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star RB Tovani Mizell. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 105 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

=========================================================

Georgia has added “The Boogeyman” to its 2024 recruiting class. Maryland RB Tovani Mizell has been timed at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.