BREAKING: Georgia adds the “Boogeyman” in Tovani Mizell to its 2024 recruiting class
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star RB Tovani Mizell. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 105 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Georgia has added “The Boogeyman” to its 2024 recruiting class. Maryland RB Tovani Mizell has been timed at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Now all of a sudden the offensive playmakers that have already lined up for that cycle looks downright scary.
Mizell, who ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB in the 2024 class, now joins a Georgia offensive class that features a pair of homegrown offensive weapons out of Colquitt County. 5-star Landen Thomas ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE for that cycle.
His teammate Ny Carr now ranks as the nation’s No. 7 WR and the No. 53 overall prospect for that class.