Troy Bowles: Priority LB target cuts list down to a final 3 and also sets a July commitment date
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star LB Troy Bowles. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No. 44 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Troy Bowles is a hitter. Just check out the heat-seeking missile reps he has on his junior highlight tape below.
This film is so good we are leading off this Bowles post with it.
That’s why the above photo makes a lot of sense to use while framing up the two big pieces of news he dropped on Wednesday afternoon.
The 4-star prospect from Jesuit High in Tampa also made it clear that he’s about ready to cross the finish line with his recruiting process.
The social media post highlights a July 16 date for his decision. That will only add to the busy flurry of potential big news for the 2023 Georgia class during that seven-day stretch.
Georgia has a chance to add a premier All-American piece at all three levels of its defense with Bowles (July 16), 4-star DT Jamaal Jarrett (July 19) and 5-star S Jonel Aguero (July 23) across a seven-day span.
A few key things to know about All-American LB Troy Bowles
With Bowles, there is the obvious last name and the family business to note here. Yet that’s not the only thing that stands out here in this recruitment.
- Bowles is the son of longtime NFL defensive coordinator and now first-year NFL head coach Todd Bowles. Bowles was part of the Super Bowl coaching staff with the Bucs on their most recent title. He was elevated to head coach after the retirement of longtime NFL coach Bruce Arians earlier this year.
- It is no coincidence that Bowles will play the game with an advanced understanding of the position. His tape looks the part of what the son of NFL coach would resemble on Friday nights. If anything, it is probably a little more on the fierce and aggressive side than might be the natural expectation.
- He had a strong junior season. Bowles had 105 tackles, six sacks, two fumbles forced, two INTs and also scored two touchdowns.
- It feels like the schools to watch here have always been Georgia and Ohio State. Those two schools have done a great job of recruiting and prioritizing Bowles. That said, the work that Oklahoma has put in over the last few months has made things interesting here.
- The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder took his official visit to UGA on June 10. He took his official to check out the Sooners on June 3. Ohio State got his final OV back on June 24.
- His game suggests a strong all-around LB. Bowles has shown that he is adept in his drops, filling the gaps and also playing sideline-to-sideline. He has shown to be an asset in coverage during his high school career.
- Georgia ILBs coach Glenn Schumann has been a wizard during his time in Athens with his LB evaluations, the prospects he prioritizes and a win rate in getting those ‘Dawgs to sign with UGA. Bowles is part of the ideal LB trio for Georgia in the class along with 2023 commitment CJ Allen and recent Michigan decommitment Raylen Wilson. If “Schu” can go 3-for-3 with those three All-Americans, then it will be the best ILB class that the seventh-year coach has landed during his time in Athens. And that will be saying quite a lot there.
