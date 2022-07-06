Troy Bowles: Priority LB target cuts list down to a final 3 and also sets a July commitment date

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star LB Troy Bowles. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No. 44 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Troy Bowles is a hitter. Just check out the heat-seeking missile reps he has on his junior highlight tape below.

This film is so good we are leading off this Bowles post with it. That’s why the above photo makes a lot of sense to use while framing up the two big pieces of news he dropped on Wednesday afternoon.