Tyler Williams: Priority WR target finalizes his top 5 schools, sets a fall commitment date

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star WR Tyler Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 24 WR and the No. 148 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ============================================= It has been a good day for Georgia. The Bulldogs picked up a commitment from elite South Florida CB prospect Daniel Harris, but there was another recruiting development with priority WR target Tyler Williams that also merits a standalone DawgNation post.

But he has whittled that down thanks to his official visits to these five: Clemson

Georgia

South Carolina

Ole Miss

Texas A&M South Carolina should be seen as a surprise entry here. The Gamecocks weren’t even a part of that most recent top 10, but he placed them in what should be seen as a final group. His top 5 will also reflect his official visits. Each one of those schools received an official visit during the month of June. Except for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Williams has maintained for some time that he wanted to take an official visit to watch Ole Miss play on Sept. 3. It also appears he will do just that to see the Rebels take on Troy. That wasn't the only thing that Williams did on Friday. He also shared his commitment date set for later this fall. He will make his commitment on Sept. 27. Tyler Williams: The other things to know here Williams has one of the better stories one will find in any recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound rising senior was the third-string QB for the Lakeland HS team heading into his junior year. He wasn't expected to contribute much. The All-County basketball player got zero reps in the spring game before his junior year. Yet a few weeks before his first game, he was switched to receiver.