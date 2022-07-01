Tyler Williams: Priority WR target finalizes his top 5 schools, sets a fall commitment date
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star WR Tyler Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 24 WR and the No. 148 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
It has been a good day for Georgia. The Bulldogs picked up a commitment from elite South Florida CB prospect Daniel Harris, but there was another recruiting development with priority WR target Tyler Williams that also merits a standalone DawgNation post.
But he has whittled that down thanks to his official visits to these five:
- Clemson
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
South Carolina should be seen as a surprise entry here. The Gamecocks weren’t even a part of that most recent top 10, but he placed them in what should be seen as a final group.
His top 5 will also reflect his official visits. Each one of those schools received an official visit during the month of June. Except for the Ole Miss Rebels.
Williams has maintained for some time that he wanted to take an official visit to watch Ole Miss play on Sept. 3. It also appears he will do just that to see the Rebels take on Troy.
That wasn’t the only thing that Williams did on Friday. He also shared his commitment date set for later this fall.
He will make his commitment on Sept. 27.
Tyler Williams: The other things to know here
Williams has one of the better stories one will find in any recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound rising senior was the third-string QB for the Lakeland HS team heading into his junior year. He wasn’t expected to contribute much.
The All-County basketball player got zero reps in the spring game before his junior year. Yet a few weeks before his first game, he was switched to receiver.
He caught five touchdowns in his first game and three of those counted. Williams went on to a prolific junior season that saw him catch 21 passes but score 11 touchdowns on those plays.
The recruiting process for him blew up from there and he was also named an Under Armour All-American earlier this year. Georgia offered him on February 1, 2022.
He’s been a priority for new receivers coach Bryan McClendon since he returned to his alma to once again coach the position he played for the ‘Dawgs.
The break here for the month of July and then the subsequent visit to Ole Miss in September will allow Williams a lot of time to flesh out and finalize his college decision.
Williams told DawgNation earlier this year that it didn’t matter whether or not the ‘Dawgs earned the commitment from 5-star QB Arch Manning. That wasn’t going to sway his decision one way or the other.
“I feel like there are a lot of young quarterbacks in college at a lot of top schools,” he said before the Manning decision. “There’s no telling how many years I will spend playing college football. That quarterback situation and who’s there and who’s not there won’t be an issue for me at whatever school I pick. Let me just say it and put it like that.”
How would Georgia use Williams?
“They feel like they could put me anywhere on the field to make plays,” he said. “But naturally I will just start off as an ‘X’ receiver because they feel me man-to-man on somebody is a nightmare. For four quarters, not too many people can just guard me for four quarters all night.”
What is he looking for in his ideal college fit?
“I feel like the must-haves are a good relationship with the coach and a culture,” he said. “A great background. A team connection. That’s like the main thing to me. I feel like nowadays you see a lot of coaching changes have been made. I feel like if you just pick a school just based on a coach, then it is not going to be good for you. There’s no telling what can happen in the next couple of years.”
“So with that right school in general, it will be life after football and me being put in a position where I am set for life even if football doesn’t work out. Like an entrepreneur. Then the other thing is just making sure I am safe in that environment. I’m being developed as a player and as a man. You can get a good education at any college. I’m sure I won’t have to worry about that. I just want to feel at home. Being there. I will have no worries and I am being taken care of. I’m wanted there. Not just tolerated.”
“I don’t need no major big things at a school. Just have to have a good relationship with everyone I am going to be around on a daily basis. As far as that, then I feel like I will be okay.”
Williams was actually born while his mother was on vacation in Atlanta back in 2004. He was delivered at Grady Hospital downtown at 5:14 a.m. on December 18.
Check out his impressive junior highlight reel below.
