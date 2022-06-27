Tyler Williams: The thrill ride from third-string QB to WR to All-American to priority Georgia target in a year

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star WR Tyler Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 24 WR and the No. 148 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Tyler Williams has repped out four official visits this month. He just completed a trip to check out Texas A&M.

He also saw Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina this month. When the Arch Manning news dropped last week, perhaps the biggest aftershocks from that news was just how that decision might affect UGA with All-American WR targets Hykeem Williams and Tyler Williams. The short version: Still pretty good with both.

Was the Manning decision ever going to be a factor for Tyler? “I feel like there are a lot of young quarterbacks in college at a lot of top schools,” he said before the Manning decision. “There’s no telling how many years I will spend playing college football. That quarterback situation and who’s there and who’s not there won’t be an issue for me at whatever school I pick. Let me just say it and put it like that.” How would Georgia use Tyler Williams?