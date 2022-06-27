Tyler Williams: The thrill ride from third-string QB to WR to All-American to priority Georgia target in a year
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star WR Tyler Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 24 WR and the No. 148 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Tyler Williams has repped out four official visits this month. He just completed a trip to check out Texas A&M.
He also saw Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina this month.
When the Arch Manning news dropped last week, perhaps the biggest aftershocks from that news was just how that decision might affect UGA with All-American WR targets Hykeem Williams and Tyler Williams.
The short version: Still pretty good with both.
Was the Manning decision ever going to be a factor for Tyler?
“I feel like there are a lot of young quarterbacks in college at a lot of top schools,” he said before the Manning decision. “There’s no telling how many years I will spend playing college football. That quarterback situation and who’s there and who’s not there won’t be an issue for me at whatever school I pick. Let me just say it and put it like that.”
How would Georgia use Tyler Williams?
Tyler Williams: You won’t believe the fuel to this young man’s fire
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound playmaker wasn’t a sure-fire starter heading into his junior year.
“My why has really always been being doubted,” Williams said. “Growing up I was never like the best athlete or that kid that was just good at everything. I mean I kind of like sprung onto the football side of everyone late. I was late. I didn’t really blow up until like nine or 10 months ago.”
The football plan was at quarterback. The priority might have even been the basketball court.
“I transferred to Lakeland right after spring break,” he said. “When I first transferred over, I was playing quarterback. I was third string. In the spring game, nobody really knows this. I did suit up. But I got like zero reps. That just made me hungrier.”
It is extremely rare to point to a major Georgia target and share that they didn’t a lot of reps in the spring game before their junior season.