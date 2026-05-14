clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.
ArticleArticle Latest Recruiting
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Where does Georgia football turn after Peter Bourque chose Virginia Tech? …
Score an elite QB win for James Franklin. Virginia Tech just went head-to-head with Georgia on the recruiting trail and won.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Peter Bourque: What’s the No. 1 reason he could commit to Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Peter Borque. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 QB and the No. 82 overall prospect for both …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: 3-star Florida LB Temorris Campbell commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Temorris Campbell in Miami. He ranks as the nation’s No. 70 LB and the No. 842 overall …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Asher Ghioto: 5-star junior details how he was born to be a Georgia Bulldog
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Asher Ghioto at The Bolles School in Jacksonville. He’s the nation’s No. 1 EDGE and No. 3 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Miller Westerfield: The ‘Dad gum’ Georgia football O-line target to know
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Miller Westerfield at Roswell High. He’s the nation’s No. 39 OT and No. 385 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Leave a Comment