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By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
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Latest Recruiting
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Where does Georgia football turn after Peter Bourque chose Virginia Tech? …
Score an elite QB win for James Franklin. Virginia Tech just went head-to-head with Georgia on the recruiting trail and won.
Jeff Sentell
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3 hours ago
Peter Bourque: What’s the No. 1 reason he could commit to Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Peter Borque. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 QB and the No. 82 overall prospect for both …
Jeff Sentell
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May 13, 2026
BREAKING: 3-star Florida LB Temorris Campbell commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Temorris Campbell in Miami. He ranks as the nation’s No. 70 LB and the No. 842 overall …
Jeff Sentell
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Article
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May 12, 2026
Asher Ghioto: 5-star junior details how he was born to be a Georgia Bulldog
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Asher Ghioto at The Bolles School in Jacksonville. He’s the nation’s No. 1 EDGE and No. 3 …
Jeff Sentell
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Article
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May 8, 2026
Miller Westerfield: The ‘Dad gum’ Georgia football O-line target to know
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Miller Westerfield at Roswell High. He’s the nation’s No. 39 OT and No. 385 overall …
Jeff Sentell
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