Zion Ferguson: Impressive Class of 2024 DB picks up UGA offer after impressive showing against 5-star Travis Hunter
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest offer that UGA extended out in the 2024 class to Grayson High cornerback Zion Ferguson
Ball skills. Competitor. The Ultimate ‘Dawg. No Fear. Physical. Press Man Corner. Willing tackler.
Pick out any one of those above terms. They will all apply to Grayson High School 2024 cornerback prospect Zion Ferguson.
They all fit well to identify him this week. That’s because Ferguson made a name for himself last week isolated in coverage against Collins Hill 5-star senior Travis Hunter.
Reports coming out of that matchup were glowing in regard to how well Ferguson played while matched up in coverage against Hunter.
That play has gotten a lot of attention on social media over the last few days.
Perhaps that is one of the greatest compliments major college football can pay to Hunter. When a sophomore holds his own against him, it attracts offers. Ferguson was up to that challenge last week in the Class 7A semifinals and the offers are coming in turn.
Before that matchup, he held an offer from Arkansas.
“That was a measuring stick for me for sure,” Ferguson said. “I was on a big stage. It was on TV. I was guarding the No. 1 DB and the No. 1 player in the country.
Since that matchup, he has now picked up offers from Boston College, Florida State, Ole Miss, Marshall, Mississippi State and UCF.
Go ahead and add another school to that roll call. DawgNation has learned that Georgia has also offered Ferguson this week, too.