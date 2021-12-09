Zion Ferguson: Impressive Class of 2024 DB picks up UGA offer after impressive showing against 5-star Travis Hunter

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest offer that UGA extended out in the 2024 class to Grayson High cornerback Zion Ferguson ============================================================= Ball skills. Competitor. The Ultimate ‘Dawg. No Fear. Physical. Press Man Corner. Willing tackler.

Pick out any one of those above terms. They will all apply to Grayson High School 2024 cornerback prospect Zion Ferguson. They all fit well to identify him this week. That’s because Ferguson made a name for himself last week isolated in coverage against Collins Hill 5-star senior Travis Hunter. Reports coming out of that matchup were glowing in regard to how well Ferguson played while matched up in coverage against Hunter.