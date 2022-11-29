Brian Kelly sizes up Georgia offense: ‘lethal’ tight ends, confident Stetson Bennett

ATHENS — It’s fair to say the Georgia football offense has sputtered of late, with quarterback Stetson Bennett not playing his best football of the season. But when LSU coach Brian Kelly looks at the Bulldogs’ offense, he sees the best in them, starting with the Bulldogs’ dynamic duo of tight ends. RELATED: Sam Pittman’s take on Georgia SEC title game opponent LSU

Kelly said “lethal” is a good word to describe how defenses perceive Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. “It’s as talented and as productive of a tandem that you’ll see,” Kelly said, putting the Georgia tight ends’ talents into perspective. No doubt, when the Tigers play the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. next Saturday in the SEC Championship Game LSU will be sure to account for UGA’s Number 19 and Number 0..

RELATED: Vols coach Josh Heupel indicates SEC title game could come down to QB battle “Darnell Washington is a large person, 6-7, I mean, there’s nobody that really has a favorable matchup against him,” Kelly said. “Then Bowers …. Coach (Todd) Monken gets him involved in everything from handoff sweeps to I don’t know if he’s thrown the ball yet, but I’m sure he will. He’s just a versatile player. He’s a guy that can break games open.”

"Darnell Washington is a large person, 6-7, I mean, there's nobody that really has a favorable matchup against him," Kelly said. "Then Bowers …. Coach (Todd) Monken gets him involved in everything from handoff sweeps to I don't know if he's thrown the ball yet, but I'm sure he will. He's just a versatile player. He's a guy that can break games open."

Smart remains confident Bennett will perform under the postseason pressure and get the ball into the hands of Bowers and Washington, and Kelly also believes Bennett is capable. “He’s in full command of the offense, full command,” Kelly said when asked about Bennett. “The confidence on film in terms of what he exudes is amazing. I think he’s, like, 26-3 as a starter.” Here’s a look at where Bennett ranks among SEC quarterbacks at the end of the 12-game regular season: Stetson Bennett SEC ranks Passing efficiency 5th QB rushing yards: 8th