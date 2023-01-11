WATCH: QB Brock Vandagriff shares immediate plans, value of Georgia quarterbacks room

LOS ANGELES — Brock Vandagriff places more value in being a Georgia quarterback than any numbers could possible quantify, and that’s why he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. It’s also why Vandagriff, despite playing just 11 snaps in three games this season, has always been all in with the Bulldogs and cherishes the opportunity to learn from offensive coordinator Todd Monken. RELATED: Kirby Smart tips hand on quarterback preference moving forward

"Over my past two years being here, if I hadn't been learning as much as I've been learning, then I would have already left," Vandagriff said two days before Georgia's 65-7 victory over TCU. "But under Coach Monken, just being in his system is invaluable. Every rep I get when I'm out there is invaluable, and Gunner (Stockton) and Carson (Beck) would say the same thing."

Monken has separated himself among collegiate offensive coordinators, the highest-paid in the industry and certainly the most efficient. Both J.T. Daniels and Stetson Bennett set program records for season pass efficiency rating, and with the receivers Georgia has returning and coming via the portal, it’s possible and perhaps even likely more records will be broken next season. Vandagriff, a former 5-star recruit who has plans to graduate from UGA this fall, noted how valuable the lessons have been.

"Whether you're getting 10 reps or 30 reps at practice, or 40, whatever your number is, if you go through those reps and take them seriously, and Coach Monken watches them with you after in the position meetings, then that is invaluable," Vandagriff said. "To be able to get his input on what you are doing, and what you're putting out there, of course you're trying to get better, and he's on it," he said. "And hopefully the competition will come this spring, and we'll see how it goes." Georgia didn't split up its quarterback reps as it has in past years, with Bennett dominating the snap count to run up numbers that enabled him to become a Heisman Trophy finalist: • Bennett, 980 snaps, 15 games • Beck, 89 snaps, 7 games • Vandagriff, 11 snaps, 3 games

• Stockton, 0 snaps, 0 games Smart commented about Georgia's intense competition leading to the title game, and how Stockton asked to come out of a non-contact jersey to help the defense get dialed in for TCU. Vandagriff loves that sort of competition as much as anyone, spending most all of the 2021 season on the scout team wearing a red jersey that allowed the Bulldogs' No. 1 defense to hit him in practices, too. In addition to the competition, practicality and value of learning from Monken, the quarterbacks also learn to work together closely. Monken's quarterback room chemistry is such that Daniels — who transferred to West Virginia last spring — shared his TCU game notes with Bennett as soon as the CFP matchup was set.