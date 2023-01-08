Dawgnation Logo
Georgia coach Kirby Smart revealed at the CFP Media Day that his father, Sonny Smart, will not attend the game against TCU on Monday night because of recent health issues.
@CFP

Kirby Smart reveals father’s health issues preventing parents from attending CFP title game

@mikegriffith32
Posted

LOS ANGELES — Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared that his parents will not attend the CFP Championship Game on Monday on account of his father’s recent medical issues.

“It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here, but I know it’s the right decision for him,” Kirby Smart said during the Georgia media day at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday.

“He’s been at almost every (game), in terms of home game in Athens and playoff games. It’s tough that he’s not able to make it.”

Kirby Smart has often reflected on how much he learned in the coaching profession from his father. Sonny Smart was a starting center at Samford in college before going on to a successful high school coaching career that led to him coaching Kirby at Bainbridge (Ga.) High School and an induction into the Decatur (Ala.) Hall of Fame.

Former SEC Player of the Year and Georgia head football coach Ray Goff, who signed Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp, once said some of his interest in Kirby as a player was due to his respect for Sonny Smart.

“He’s taught me so much just about the way you handle things, the right way, the wrong way,” Smart said. “Control the controllables. The moment’s never too big if you’re prepared. And I always watched the way he prepared our teams and our staff in high school. He was a very wise man, a man of few words. I tried to follow his mantra as a coach.

“I’ve certainly evolved from going to coach for other people, but a lot of my core beliefs came from the way he ran our programs in high school.”

Smart said his father and mother attended Georgia’s 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 3.

Sonny Smart was not, however, able to attend the Bulldogs’ 42-41 win over Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31.

“I wanted to call him that night, but he was already in bed by the time it got to that point,” Smart said of the Bulldogs’ last-minute win, which ended as the clock struck midnight.

“So the next afternoon, on the way home, I got to call him and talk.”

Georgia plays TCU in the CFP Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

