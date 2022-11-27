Dawgnation Logo
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels appeared to suffer an ankle injury before returning to finish the game in a loss at Texas A&M.
ESPN screenshot

Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU stumbles at Texas A&M

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS —The SEC Championship Game lost some luster with LSU’s loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station.

Number-one ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will play the Tigers (9-3, 6-2) at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium looking to win what would be its first SEC championship since 2017.

The Bulldogs have likely clinched a spot in the four-team CFP field.

“I think Georgia and Michigan could both lose and be in the playoff,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said.

LSU’s 38-23 loss to the Aggies (5-7) likely eliminates the Tigers from playoff contention. No two-loss team has ever made the CFP field, much less, a three-loss program.

Georgia became the first SEC program since 2008-09 Alabama to record back-to-back 12-0 seasons earlier on Saturday by knocking off Georgia Tech, 37-14, at Sanford Stadium.

RELATED: Bulldogs overcome shaky start, overcomes Georgia Tech

LSU, under first-year coach Brian Kelly, had won five straight rolling into its game at Texas A&M — a program that had lost six consecutive SEC contests under Jimbo Fisher entering the night game at Kyle Field.

Tigers’ quarterback Jayden Daniels appeared to suffer a right ankle injury with 6:21 left on a 2-point conversion attempt before returning to finish the game with the ankle in question taped.

Daniels was 21-of-32 passing for 189 yards along with his 12 carries for 84 yards after entering the night as the nation’s top QB rusher.

Texas A&M tailback Deon Achane stole the show, however, with 215 yards rushing on 38 carries.

