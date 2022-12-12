College GameDay headed to Peach Bowl: Georgia digs in, Ohio State adds to record appearances
ATHENS — College GameDay is coming back for another Georgia football game, as it will be on hand for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31 in Atlanta.
The Bulldogs have made 32 all-time appearances on the popular ESPN pregame show since its inception in 1993, half of those appearances (16) coming since the 2017 season under Kirby Smart.
The No. 1-ranked Georgia program has flipped the script on ESPN since its previous College GameDay appearance when the Bulldogs were only No. 3 in the initial CFP rankings and were playing host to then-No. 1 Tennessee.
ESPN star and SEC Network anchor Laura Rutledge made the case the Bulldogs were “undervalued” entering into that matchup with the Vols, who had vaulted over UGA in the CFP rankings even though Smart’s team was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the media polls.
Georgia handled the Vols that day, 27-13, thanks in part to a rowdy Sanford Stadium crowd that pushed noise levels over 135 decibels and triggered six false start penalties.
Many believe the Bulldogs will have a crowd advantage when playing Ohio State at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
It will be the second of two CFP semifinals that day as No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU kick off at 4 p.m. in the Fiesta Bow semifinal in Glendale, Ariz.
College GameDay, starring former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, is no stranger to the Buckeye teams.
Ohio State leads all other programs with 56 appearances, counting the coming playoff with Georgia, along with a record 38 wins and 22 times hosting.
Most appearances
• Ohio State 55
• Alabama 54
• Florida 42
• Oklahoma 39
• Michigan 36
• Florida State 35
• Georgia 32
Georgia is 10-5 when College GameDay has been present for Bulldogs’ games under Smart, but prior to the 2017 season, UGA was just 3-13 with College GameDay present.
Ohio State, meanwhile, is 11-4 with College GameDay on site since 2018 when its current coach, Ryan Day, took over the program.
Here’s a look at Georgia’s College GameDay appearances under Kirby Smart:
(5-0 home, 0-1 away, 5-4 neutral*)
* pending outcome of 12–31 Ohio State game
2022
No. 1 (CFP) Georgia vs. No. 4 (CFP) Ohio State, 8 p.m. ESPN
No. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13 ( Athens)
2021
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 (Indianapolis, CFP title)
No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 (Miami, Orange Bowl CFP semifinal)
No. 3 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24 (Atlanta, SEC title)
No. 1 Georgia 30, No. 11 Kentucky 13 (Athens)
No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0 (Athens)
No. 5 Georgia 10, No. 3 Clemson 3 (Charlotte)
2020
No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia 24 (Tuscaloosa)
No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6 (Athens)
2019
No. 2 LSU 37, No. 4 Georgia 10 (Atlanta, SEC title)
No. 3 Georgia 23, No. 7 Notre Dame 17 (Athens)
2018
No. 1 Alabama 35, No. 4 Georgia 28 (Atlanta, SEC title)
No. 7 Georgia 36, No. 9 Florida 17 (Jacksonville)
2017
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (Atlanta, CFP title)
No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48, (Pasadena, Rose Bowl CFP semifinal)