Ohio State thrives off underdog role, ‘we have something to prove’ against Georgia

ATHENS — Ohio State football is not accustomed to being the “underdog,” but past Buckeyes’ teams have embraced it, going 8-2 in that role since 2012. This year’s Ohio State football team is feeding off it, too, according to Buckeyes center Luke Wypler. RELATED: Former Ohio State MVP teases Kirby Smart, puts challenge on Georgia doorstep

“We love that, (and) I love being the underdog in any situation,” said Wypler, who will be lining up across from Georgia consensus All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter. “This team thrives off that, too, and it has been the past few days in practice,” Wypler said last week at an Ohio State media availability. “You can tell the intensity is different, the vibes are different, and everyone is moving with a different sense of purpose. “We have something to prove and that’s given everyone a little extra motivation.”

RELATED: C.J. Stroud says Buckeyes preparing to ‘let it loose’ against Georgia The No. 4-ranked Buckeyes face the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Ohio State had been favored in 25 straight games before this matchup, most recently an underdog when it lost to Alabama in the 2020 CFP Championship game.