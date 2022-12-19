Ohio State thrives off underdog role, ‘we have something to prove’ against Georgia
ATHENS — Ohio State football is not accustomed to being the “underdog,” but past Buckeyes’ teams have embraced it, going 8-2 in that role since 2012.
This year’s Ohio State football team is feeding off it, too, according to Buckeyes center Luke Wypler.
RELATED: Former Ohio State MVP teases Kirby Smart, puts challenge on Georgia doorstep
“We love that, (and) I love being the underdog in any situation,” said Wypler, who will be lining up across from Georgia consensus All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
“This team thrives off that, too, and it has been the past few days in practice,” Wypler said last week at an Ohio State media availability. “You can tell the intensity is different, the vibes are different, and everyone is moving with a different sense of purpose.
“We have something to prove and that’s given everyone a little extra motivation.”
RELATED: C.J. Stroud says Buckeyes preparing to ‘let it loose’ against Georgia
The No. 4-ranked Buckeyes face the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Ohio State had been favored in 25 straight games before this matchup, most recently an underdog when it lost to Alabama in the 2020 CFP Championship game.
The Buckeyes enter this game coming off a disappointing 45-23 loss to Michigan, leaving some to wonder if Ohio State might be motivated by the chance of having a rematch with the Wolverines in the CFP Championship Game.
Michigan is a 7 1/2-point favorite over TCU in the CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal, which kicks off at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Ariz.
“They won … (it’s) something to keep in the back of your mind — I don’t think that ever leaves,” Wypler said. “Everyone kind of thinks about the what-if there, but right now, all we’re focused on is beating Georgia.”
The loss to Michigan — the Buckeyes’ first at home to the Wolverines since 2000 — could serve as a wake-up call.
“Any time you take a loss like we did against the team up north, it’s a cold splash of water,” Wypler said, “and makes you re-calibrate where you’re at and things you need to improve on.”