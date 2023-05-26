Georgia softball chopped at Florida State in Super Regional opener, 8-1
The No 3-seeded Seminoles beat the 14-seeded Bulldogs by a 8-1 count, pushing Georgia to the brink of elimination.
The Bulldogs (42-14) must win at Florida State (54-9) in the 8 p.m. game on Friday (TV: ESPN2) to force a decisive third game on Saturday in this NCAA Super Regional in Tallahassee, Fla.
Georgia second-year coach Tony Baldwin said during the game he felt had the right kind of fight to compete with the ACC Champion Seminoles.
“They’re resilient,” Baldwin said. “It’s their ability to answer back and play the game until the ends, and that’s the beauty of competition.”
Baldwin is renowned as one of the top hitting coaches in the nation, and four times, UGA put its leadoff runner on base.
Florida State fifth-year senior Kat Sanderock, who pitched a perfect game in the Seminoles’ regional title win over South Carolina last week and was the ACC Pitcher of the Year, was just too tough.
“We’ve put some good at-bats together, but situationally we’ve missed some opportunities,” Baldwin said. “She’s a really good pitcher, she does’t give you many, so you have to capitalize on the ones you get.”
Georgia’s defense was also a step slow, with playable balls squirting through the infield, just beyond the grasp or under the gloves of UGA’s infielders.
Host teams have won their respective Super Regional 73 percent of the time in NCAA softball tourney history, and teams that have won the first game of a Super Regional have advanced 81 percent of the time.
