Georgia softball looks to emerge from the shadows and shine in the bright sunlight in the opening game of its NCAA Super Regional series at Florida.

The Bulldogs (34-21), tabbed the longest long-shot of the remaining 16 teams in the NCAA tournament, will face the No. 3-seed Gators (46-14) at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

It’s a Georgia team that didn’t win a series in SEC play all season, finishing just 7-16 in league play after losing more than 80 percent of its hitting production from a season ago.

UGA athletics director Josh Brooks, who hired fourth-year coach Tony Baldwin and put a $38.5 million facility under him, understands the Bulldogs’ uncharacteristically poor regular season results.

“This young softball team had to grow up early, we knew it would be — and I hate the team rebuilding — but we knew this would be a young team,” Brooks told DawgNation. “ We lost a lot of seniors, but this team has been through the fire and now they are being tested.

“The game starting with Florida it will be 0-0 and let’s go, let’s start the first pitch and see what happens.”

The question is, which Georgia pitcher will be in the circle first for the Bulldogs?

Senior Lilli Backes (15-10, 3.54 ERA) has been the opening starter to this point in the postseason, but Cal transfer Randi Roelling (11-8, 3.28) has been the better of the two of late.

That said, both have been effective enough for the Bulldogs to win games, as Backes pitched a shutout in the 8-0 SEC tournament win over Kentucky, while Roelling tossed four innings of no-hit ball against the highest-scoring team in the league before the defense behind her unraveled in a loss to Arkansas.

Backes, originally from Peachtree City, Ga., is coming off one of her rougher starts at Duke, as she allowed six runs on six hits and four walks in the 8-1 loss that forced a pivotal game three.

Florida has also had the benefit of facing Backes before, splitting two games with her in the circle last season in Athens.

Roelling presents a fresh look and that could be enough for Baldwin to change things up.

Roelling, in her most recent outing, surrendered a walk and home run in the first inning of the deciding game of the Durham Regional before settling down and setting down the Blue Devils.

Roelling, a sophomore from Modesto, Calif., threw shut-out ball over the final seven innings at Duke as Georgia rallied for the decisive 5-2 win in eight innings to advance to play Florida.

The Gators and Bulldogs didn’t play this season — the SEC rotates softball schedules — but this marks the third time the teams have met in an NCAA Super Regional.

Florida leads the all-time series, 47-32, but Georgia has won the games that counted most and are 5-1 in NCAA tourney games against the Gators, and 4-0 in NCAA Super Regionals.

Still, Florida enters as a heavy favorite, as it had a notable SEC series win over four-time defending national champion Oklahoma to close the regular season and run-ruled its opponents in sweeping through the NCAA regional it hosted last week.

Georgia and Florida are in the early ESPN window through at least the first two games, as the Saturday match up is also set for 11 a.m. and will be on ESPN. The Sunday game, if necessary, does not yet have a time set.

Here are the NCAA Softball Tournament odds for the field of 16 teams, which begins NCAA Super Regional play today:

Odds, per ESPN BET

Oklahoma +105

Texas +500

Florida +700

Tennessee +900

Arkansas 10-1

Florida State 11-1

Clemson 25-1

South Carolina 25-1

UCLA 30-1

Texas Tech 35-1

Nebraska 40-1

Alabama 50-1

Liberty 50-1

Ole Miss 50-1

Georgia 60-1