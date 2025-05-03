Bulldogs hunting first SEC series win of season

Coach Tony Baldwin believes his Georgia softball team is on the verge of getting the ball rolling right on time.

The Bulldogs (30-18, 7-15 SEC) are looking to win their first SEC series of the season at 2 p.m. on Saturday when they face Missouri.

Georgia scored a 3-2 win over the Tigers on Friday on the strength of a nine-hit attack and the pitching of sophomore Randi Roelling (9-7), a left-handed transfer from Cal.

The Saturday game marks the fifth time UGA has rolled into a series finale with a chance to capture a series win.

Baldwin, in his fourth season as head coach after serving nine years as an assistant, is hoping the fine-tuning the staff during last weekend’s bye continues to kick in.

It appears to have made a difference for the talented Roelling, who had her ups and downs in a talent-laden SEC that features eight of the nation’s Top 10 teams per the NCAA RPI rankings.

“Because we had a little bit of a break, we’ve tweaked some things,” said Baldwin, whose team beat Georgia Tech 5-2 in Atlanta on April 22 leading into the series at Missouri.

“In our inner-squad last Sunday, Roelling was lights-out and looked like the pitcher we saw in big games earlier this season.”

For all of UGA’s challenges to win an SEC series, it’s a Bulldogs team that ranks No. 24 in the RPI and has wins over Top 10 teams Tennessee, South Carolina and LSU.

Georgia knew it would be a big reload this season.

An established, veteran group made up of star players moved on, including starters Jayda Kearney, Sara Mosley, Sydney Kuma, Sydney Chambley, Jaiden Fields, Ellie Armistead and pitchers Shelby Walters and Madison Kerpics.

With Baldwin considered a nationally renowned hitting coach, it’s not surprising three of UGA’s top hitters are among the handful of returning players who have worked most under his tutelage.

Jaydyn Goodwin leads the Bulldogs with a .350 batting average and 10 home runs, while Sarah Gordon is batting .349 with nine home runs and speedy Dallis Goodnight hits .345 and has a team-leading 26 stolen bases in 30 attempts.

Lilli Backes, who had 18 wins last season, has a team-leading 13 wins this campaign and a 3.50 ERA.

Baldwin is expected to turn to Backes in the circle with hopes of getting the series win at Missouri.

“I’m looking forward to Lilli finishing strong, as last year when we were hurt in the circle she carried the load,” Baldwin said. “She started out this year on fire, had a little dip, and now in her last two or three outings has been really good.”

Georgia softball has had a knack for finishing its seasons strong, and with the SEC softball tournament headed to Jack Turner Park in Athens next week, the Bulldogs will be looking for a good showing in front of the home crowd.

The Bulldogs, 20-10 at home this season, are expected to open the SEC tournament against Kentucky next Tuesday in a time that has yet to be announced.