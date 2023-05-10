Georgia softball HR leader Jayda Kearney ready to power Bulldogs in SEC tourney
ATHENS — Jayda Kearney has already hit 18 home runs this season, but the Georgia junior hungers for more as the Bulldogs enter into the postseason.
“You always have to keep working on the mental aspect,’’ said Kearney, whose single-season home run tally ranks among the Top 10 in UGA history.
Georgia brings the nation’s No. 15 RPI into action looking to secure one of the 16 NCAA regional bids available with a strong showing in the SEC Women’s Softball Tournament.
UGA News
- Georgia softball HR leader Jayda Kearney ready to power Bulldogs in SEC tourney
- Georgia softball slides into league tourney as No. 2 seed, leads SEC in home runs and batting average
- Georgia softball leaves Florida on high note, Jayda Kearney homers twice in 8-2 victory
- Georgia softball aims for sweep at No. 8 Arkansas in SEC Network-televised game
- Jayda Kearney two-out homer lifts Georgia over No. 8 Arkansas, Bulldogs back atop SEC
NextGeorgia softball slides into league tourney as No. 2 seed, leads SEC …