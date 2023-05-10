Dawgnation Logo

Georgia softball HR leader Jayda Kearney ready to power Bulldogs in SEC tourney

Georgia outfielder Jayda Kearney (8) had one of the strongest finishes of any hitter in the SEC and UGA hopes she can continue to hit well in the SEC Tournament. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
Anna Ruth Riggins

DawgNation contributor

Posted

ATHENS — Jayda Kearney has already hit 18 home runs this season, but the Georgia junior hungers for more as the Bulldogs enter into the postseason.

“You always have to keep working on the mental aspect,’’ said Kearney, whose single-season home run tally ranks among the Top 10 in UGA history.

Georgia brings the nation’s No. 15 RPI into action looking to secure one of the 16 NCAA regional bids available with a strong showing in the SEC Women’s Softball Tournament.

