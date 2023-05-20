Georgia softball gets ‘punch-back’ win over Virginia Tech, advances to NCAA regional title game

Georgia struck for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after falling behind Virginia Tech and cruised to an 8-3 victory in the Athens Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

ATHENS — Georgia softball coach Tony Baldwin calls it the “punch back,” and it was in full effect for his Bulldogs on Saturday.

The No. 14-seed Bulldogs (41-13) can advance to the Super Regionals to face the winner of the Tallahassee Regional, which is being hosted by No. 3-seed Florida State.

“At the end of the day in a tournament, you have to embrace the punch back,” Baldwin said after Georgia failed to punch back in its SEC tourney loss to South Carolina on May 11.

“Whenever something happens on your side, the other team will respond, because we’re all in this loser-go-home mindset.”

The Bulldogs proved up to such a challenge at Jack Turner Stadium on Saturday.

The Hokies (38-19) grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth when Madison Kerpics (19-6) missed on an 0-2, two-pitch, and Virginia Tech’s Emma Ritter drove a two-run shot over the wall.

UGA rallied in the bottom of the inning and tied the game at 2-2 when All-American candidate Sydney Kuma drove a pitch into the opposite gap, her RBI double bounding off the wall and leaving runners on second and third with one out.