Georgia softball rallied for three-runs in the final inning at Ole Miss to complete its first SEC sweep of the season.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs’ 4-1 win lifted the team to 27-4 on the season and 5-1 in SEC action with a Wednesday road trip to Kennesaw State (6:30 p.m., ESPN-plus) before a three-game home series with Arkansas.

Sara Mosley delivered the game-winning hit against the Rebels (20-11, 3-6), a bases-loaded RBI single that brought home the first of three runs in the pivotal frame.

Mosley and Dallas Goodnight had two hits apiece, representing four of UGA’s five hits in the contest.

Lilli Backes (12-1) pitched the final three innings to get the win at Ole Miss.

Shelby Walters started and gave up two hits and an unearned run in the first two innings, and Madison Kerpics followed with two-scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

Third-year softball coach Tony Baldwin continues to maximize Georgia’s pitching depth with his liberal use of the bullpen.

The Bulldogs are annually among the best hitting teams in the nation but have been working to develop championship-level pitching depth.

Texas A&M leads the SEC with an 8-1 league mark while Georgia and Florida are tied for second at 5-1.

Georgia hitting leaders

(Min. 30 at-bats)

Sydney Kuma .395, 5 HR, 16 RBI

Dallis Goodnight .364 0 HR, 6 RBI

Jaydyn Goodwin .361 3 HR, 14 RBI

Jayda Kearney .351 12 HR, 29 RBI

Ellie Armistead .351 4 HR, 12 RBI

Sara Mosley .350 9 HR, 44 RBI

Jaiden Fields .305 2 HR, 12 RBI

Lyndi Rae Davis .300 6 HR, 28 RBI

Emily Digby .236 3 HR, 15 RBI

Sarah Gordon .179 2 HR, 6 RBI

Pitching leaders

(Min. 30 innings pitched)

Lilli Backes, 12-1, 1.97 ERA, 78.1 IP

Madison Kerpics, 8-1, 2.03 ERA, 51.2 IP

Shelby Walters 5-2, 3.39 ERA, 53.2 IP