Georgia softball dynamo stumbles, 11-game win streak snapped by Kentucky

ATHENS — Georgia was not ready for prime time on Monday night, falling 4-0 to a scrappy Kentucky team that was desperate to avoid the series sweep in this nationally televised game. The loss snapped the Bulldogs’ 11-game win streak and yielded the SEC lead to No. 4-ranked Tennessee (26-2, 10-2), as UGA fell to 29-7 and 9-2 in league play. The nine league wins within that streak were the longest by a Georgia team since the 2005 team won 13 in a row.

The Wildcats capitalized on seven walks and three errors by No. 15-ranked Georgia, scoring three of their runs in the fifth inning despite getting just one hit in the decisive frame. “The defensive woes have been the Achilles heel,” said former Tennessee All-American Madison Shipman, who was on the call for the SEC Network. “They’d been able to get away with it because of the run production.” Second-year Georgia coach Tony Baldwin had said pretty much the same thing the night before, knowing his veteran team had gotten away with sloppy play in a 4-3 win over No. 16-ranked Kentucky (22-9-1, 5-4) on Sunday. RELATED: Georgia hits three bombs in fourth, rallies past Kentucky in 4-3 win Jayda Kearney, Lyndi Rae Davis and Sydney Kuma blasted solo home runs to rally Georgia into the lead and into the win column in the Sunday victory. Baldwin, however, noted the red flags, leading him to say the Bulldogs would have to “be the best version of ourselves” to compete the sweep in the Monday night affair.

Georgia was far from that, and the only consolation was it was the sort of team loss where no fingers could be pointed. “It was a game where we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Baldwin said, “and we didn’t get enough going on offense to offset it.” The Bulldogs had subpar moments in the field, in the circle, in the batter’s box and running the bases. And yet, Georgia was still within striking distance with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth before Kentucky senior pitcher Sloan Gayan extinguished the threat by inducing Kuma to pop-up and fanning Sydney Chambley. Georgia hitters were 0-for-11 with runners on base and 0-for-7 with two outs, no-hit by Kentucky starter Kennedy Sullivan (1-0) through four innings. UGA starter Madison Kerpics (11-5) took the loss despite issuing just one run.

The real trouble started when the Bulldogs’ defense came apart after Shelby Walters had come on in relief and was working in the fifth inning. “We’ve got to clean up our defense,” said Baldwin, whose team committed seven errors in the three-game series with UK. “We’ve been playing great defense all season, but this weekend we got it a little out of whack.” Kentucky seized the momentum in the three-run fifth when Jaydyn Goodwin dropped a fly ball in left field and Sara Mosley committed an error at third, extending the lead to 4-0 and sending Walters back into the dugout. “Some plays that look fairly routine, and you think the inning will end,” Shipman noted of the Bulldogs’ defensive meltdown. “You need to be able to make some of those routine plays behind your pitching staff.” Baldwin looks to get his veteran Georgia softball team back on track when it travels to play No. 10 Arkansas (27-9, 8-4) in a three-game series starting on Thursday.

