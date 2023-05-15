Georgia softball lands NCAA regional, ready to ‘go to work,’ snap out of season-ending skid

The Bulldogs (39-13) will welcome Virginia Tech, Boston University and North Carolina Center to Jack Turner Stadium starting next Friday.

ATHENS — The best Georgia softball regular-season SEC record since 2009 translated to an opportunity to host an NCAA regional as the No. 14 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Georgia is making its 21st consecutive NCAA tourney appearance and has made it to 11 Super Regionals (Sweet 16) and five Women’s College World Series (Final eight teams).

Second-year coach Tony Baldwin is looking for his Bulldogs to snap out of their regular-season ending slump, which carried over to a one-and-done appearance at the SEC tournament, the team’s third loss in its past four outings.

“I think it puts a fire under us,” Georgia All-American candidate Sara Mosley said after the loss to No. 10 seed South Carolina at the SEC tournament last Thursday.

“It’s time for us to go to work; there’s no if, ands or butts about that.”

Virginia Tech and Boston will open the four-team, double-elimination Athens Regional at 2 p.m. on Friday, with Georgia’s game against N.C. Central slated for roughly 4:30 p.m.

The winner of the Athens Regional will advance to face the winner of the Tallahassee Regional, which features No. 3 national seed Florida State along with UCF, South Carolina and Marist.