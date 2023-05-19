Dawgnation Logo

Georgia softball explodes into NCAA tourney with 12-run first, Virginia Tech up next

Georgia senior Sydney Kuma and the Bulldogs opened the NCAA tourney with a 12-0 win over N.C. Central and advance to play Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens.
ATHENS — Georgia softball rolls into its 1 p.m. showdown with Virginia Tech on Saturday after getting off to a fast start on Friday night.

The Bulldogs sent 16 batters to the plate in the first inning against North Carolina Central, scoring all 12 of its runs over the Cinderella Story MEAC Tournament champs in the five-inning victory at the Athens Regional.

The Bulldogs sent 16 batters to the plate in the first inning against North Carolina Central, scoring all 12 of its runs over the Cinderella Story MEAC Tournament champs in the five-inning victory at the Athens Regional.

