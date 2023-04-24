Dawgnation Logo

Georgia softball packs out home stadium, sweeps South Carolina

Georgia pitcher Madison Kerpics (40) picked up two wins against South Carolina this weekend. Kerpics also had success earlier this season against Auburn. (Kayla Renie/UGAAA)
The 12th-ranked Georgia softball continued to build momentum with a three-game sweep of South Carolina.

The Bulldogs drew more than 6,000 fans to Jack Turner Stadium, another 2,244 turning out on Sunday for Georgia’s 3-0 win over the Gamecocks.

Georgia closes its SEC regular season with a three-game series at LSU on Friday, Saturday and Sunday leading up to the SEC Tournament, which runs May 9-13 in Arkansas.

Georgia leading hitters

Sydney Kuma, .387

Jayda Kearney .382

Lyndi Rae Davis .356

Sara Mosley .331

Jaiden Fields .317

