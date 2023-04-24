Georgia softball packs out home stadium, sweeps South Carolina
The 12th-ranked Georgia softball continued to build momentum with a three-game sweep of South Carolina.
The Bulldogs drew more than 6,000 fans to Jack Turner Stadium, another 2,244 turning out on Sunday for Georgia’s 3-0 win over the Gamecocks.
Georgia closes its SEC regular season with a three-game series at LSU on Friday, Saturday and Sunday leading up to the SEC Tournament, which runs May 9-13 in Arkansas.
Georgia leading hitters
Sydney Kuma, .387
Jayda Kearney .382
Lyndi Rae Davis .356
Sara Mosley .331
Jaiden Fields .317
