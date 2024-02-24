The No. 3-ranked Georgia softball team looks to avenge its first loss of the season at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday against Virginia Tech in Athens.

The Bulldogs (9-1) play a No. 21-ranked Hokies (10-2-1) team that knocked them off by a 5-4 count on Friday at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens in the Georgia Classic.

Sydney Chambley led Georgia with two hits in her three at-bats from the No. 5 spot in the batting order on Friday.

The Bulldogs’ veteran pitching staff had its issues with Virginia Tech, which tallied nine hits including three home runs.

Lilli Backes made the start for Georgia and gave up two earned runs in two innings.

Shelby Walters came on in relief to start the third inning and tossed three scoreless frames as the Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead on Sydney Kuma’s bases-loaded, 2-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Walters surrendered a two-out, 2-RBI single in the top of the sixth, however, as the Hokies reclaimed the lead.

Both teams got a solo home run in the seventh inning, — Emily Digby getting her first homer of the season for UGA — but Georgia could not push the tying run across after Lyndi Rae Davis drew a two-out walk.

Walters, a key addition to last year’s team from Duke, was charged with her first loss of the season (3-1).

Georgia’s 12:30 p.m. game with Virginia Tech will be followed by the Bulldogs facing Radford at 3 p.m.