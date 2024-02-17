Georgia softball picked up where Kirby Smart’s football program left off last season, scoring fast and furious on Florida State.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (9-0) tallied 14 of their 20 runs in the first two innings en route to run-ruling the No. 5-ranked Seminoles at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

Georgia football, of course, scored a bowl-record 63-3 win over the ACC champion and undefeated Florida State football program in the Orange Bowl.

Six weeks later, on the other side of the state of Florida, the Bulldogs softball program was serving up a payback against a Seminoles program that eliminated it from the NCAA Tournament last season.

Georgia battered through the order in each of the first two innings, tearing through Florida State pitching for 16 hits before the scoreboard came to rest with the Bulldogs on top 20-10 after just five innings.

North Carolina transfer Lilli Backes came on in relief of Duke transfer Shelby Walters to get the win for Georgia.

Backes (3-0) pitches 2 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and four earned runs.

Georgia, which beat No. 6 Oklahoma State (7-4) and No. 19 UCLA (7-2) on Friday, is scheduled to play Minnesota in an afternoon game in the tournament.

The next Georgia national championship season might already be underway in Clearwater, Fla.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs opened the season with a 7-6, walk-off win in 10 innings over Wisconsin on Thursday and face No. 6 Oklahoma State and No. 19 UCLA this afternoon.

The Georgia game with the Cowgirls is at 10 a.m. and will be televised by ESPU, while the game with the Bruins is at 4 p.m. on ESPN-plus.

It appears pitching and defense will again be the questions for the Bulldogs, now in their third season under renowned hitting coach Tony Baldwin.

Georgia (6-0) spotted the Badgers (4-2) a 4-0 lead on Thursday after starter Madison Kerpics was chased in the second inning.

The Bulldogs’ offensive firepower answered the bell, Sydney Kuma leading the way with three hits including a two-run home run.

Dallas Goodnight, who started her career at Alabama, got the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning

North Carolina transfer and former Georgia high school all-stater Lilli Backes pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief before Shelby Walters, in her second season at UGA after transferring in from Duke, pitched the final three innings and got the win.