Florida State pitching throttles Georgia’s SEC-leading hitting, eliminates Bulldogs in 4-2 win

Georgia softball saw its season come to an end in Tallahassee on Friday night with the age old axiom that great pitching beats great hitting. Florida State ACC pitcher of the year Kat Sanderock came out of the bullpen to cut down the heart of the Bulldogs’ batting order with the game on the line, preserving a 4-2 margin to lead the Seminoles back to the Women’s College World Series.

Georgia ends its season 42-15, including a second-place 16-9 SEC mark that represented the team’s best league mark since 2009. The NCAA tourney committee, however, seeded four SEC teams ahead of the 14th-seed Bulldogs, sending UGA down to face No. 3-seed ACC champion Florida State in Tallahassee, where the Seminoles are 35-3 this season. Georgia appeared on the verge of big innings in the sixth and seventh innings. Lead-off hitter Dallis Goodnight reached and advanced to second on an error to open the sixth inning, and Lyndi Rae Davis followed with an RBI single that cut the lead to 4-2 with no outs. Sandercock, the winner in FSU’s 8-1 series-opening win on Thursday night, came on in relief and walked UGA home run leader Jayda Kearney before settling in. Georgia All-SEC third baseman Sara Mosley popped up before All-American candidate and first-team All-SEC pick Sydney Kuma struck out in a nine-pitch at-bat.

Sydney Chambley, the team’s hottest hitter in the regional last week with 4 home runs and 13 RBI’s, struck out on three pitches amid the raucous Florida State home crowd to end the sixth. The Bulldogs threatened again in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of singles from Goodwin and Elli Armistead. Sandercock, however, induced Fields and Goodnight to ground out before Davis flied out to end the game with the tying run on second base. Florida State had opened the scoring in the top of the third with three runs off starter Shelby Walters (18-6). Walters got herself in a jam against the opportunistic Seminoles, hitting the first two batters to start the inning before Kelei Harding supplied the only hit of the inning with a 2-run double. “It was one little stretch where she didn’t execute the pitches,” UGA coach Tony Baldwin said during his in-game interview. “Florida state has a really good team, and if you don’t execute the pitches, they are going to make you pay for it.”

ESPN analyst Danielle Lawrie, a former WCWS championship pitcher who hyped UGA’s hitting tradition throughout the broadcast, said the Bulldogs’ pitching was its downfall against Florida State. “That’s the one thing that has not been as sharp as the normally have been,” Lawrie said during the Friday night ESPN2 telecast. “That’s what it comes down to; You have to be able to execute in the circle in big time moments. “Great teams, like Coach Tony Baldwin said, are going to find ways to make you pay, and that’s what Florida state has done.” Georgia got a run back in the bottom of the third off FSU starter Mack Leonard (2-1) after Jaydyn Goodwin doubled to start the inning and Jaiden Fields followed with a single up the middle. A big inning appeared to be brewing, but a pair of groundouts led to only one run and then Leonard struck out Lyndi Rae Davis to end the threat Still, coach Tony Baldwin was encouraged Georgia’s offense had pushed a run across.

“I felt we came out a little timid the first time through the order, but (Goodwyn) got us going and gave us a little spark,” Baldwin said, “and the important thing there is we got an answer back, we gave up some runs and came right back and answered back.” Florida State extended its lead to 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning on Hallie Wacaser’s RBI single. Georgia, picked to finish sixth in the SEC in the preseason poll, is expected to bring back all of its starters next season.

