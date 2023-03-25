Shelby Walters pitches no-hitter, Georgia softball run-rules Mississippi State 10-0

Georgia’s seventh-straight league victory marks the program’s longest since the 2010 team won 11 in a row, and UGA (27-6, 7-1 SEC) was able to get it done in just five innings against State (22-10, 3-2). UGA has won nine in a row counting its non-conference victories.

The teams will conclude the series with a noon start on Sunday with Georgia looking to stay red-hot under second-year coach Tony Baldwin.

“In terms of big picture stuff, it’s an important day in terms of doing what we need to do,” Baldwin said of the series finale, likely aware UGA is positioning itself as one of the nation’s best teams after last season’s disappointing finish.

“We must be consistent in what we’re doing. Right now, one of our themes is when you think consistently, you can behave consistently, and when you behave consistently you can get the outcomes you’re looking for.”

Walters (13-1), a graduate transfer from Duke, has teamed with returning staff ace Madison Kerpics to give Georgia a capable 1-2 punch in the circle.