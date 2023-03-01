Georgia softball run-rules Georgia Tech, building momentum

Duke graduate transfer Shelby Walters (6-1) pitched the shutout for UGA, allowing just four hits in the six-inning game at Mewborn Field.

Georgia leads the all-time series 34-11, including a 16-6 edge in Atlanta.

It was a big win for second-year coach Tony Baldwin, whose team has won six straight since suffering a shocking 6-5 home loss to unranked Charlotte, and then losing 7-1 on the road against No. 5-ranked Clemson.

The Bulldogs win over Georgia Tech also avenged the 12-3 home loss Baldwin endured in his first season as head coach last season.

Georgia has a friendly home tournament this weekend with such teams as Ball State, Stetson and Samford, before a March 8 mid-week game against Georgia State next Wednesday leading into the SEC-opening series against Auburn at 6:30 p.m. on March 10.