Georgia softball burns out quickly in SEC tourney, ousted by South Carolina

Number-10 seed South Carolina pulled off the major upset by beating the No. 2-seed Bulldogs by a 2-1 count in eight innings.

Georgia softball entered the afternoon as the top hitting team in the SEC, but by the end of the night it was gearing up for the flight back home after just one game.

“I think it burns, no one wants to come in and do that,” said Sydney Chambley, who opened the scoring with her eighth home run of the season, a solo shot in the bottom of the third.

“But at the end of the day, like we’ve been saying, we can’t control the outcomes. We can just control how we fight and how disciplined we are to do things we ought to do, and so that’s what we’re going to keep doing.”

South Carolina’s Brook Blankenship provided the game-winning hit for South Carolina in the top of the eighth inning, an RBI single through the right side of the infield.

The Bulldogs look to rally in the bottom of the eighth when Sara Mosley delivered a two-out single, and the Gamecocks elected to walk UGA home run leader Jayda Kearney to put runners on first and second.

South Carolina won the final one-on-one battle, however, when pitcher Donnie Gobourne (12-6) fanned Jaiden Fields to end the game.

Gamecocks coach Beverly Hill knew what a huge accomplishment it was for her pitching and defense to hold the league’s top-hitting team to just one run.