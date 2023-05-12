Georgia softball burns out quickly in SEC tourney, ousted by South Carolina
Georgia softball entered the afternoon as the top hitting team in the SEC, but by the end of the night it was gearing up for the flight back home after just one game.
Number-10 seed South Carolina pulled off the major upset by beating the No. 2-seed Bulldogs by a 2-1 count in eight innings.
“I think it burns, no one wants to come in and do that,” said Sydney Chambley, who opened the scoring with her eighth home run of the season, a solo shot in the bottom of the third.
“But at the end of the day, like we’ve been saying, we can’t control the outcomes. We can just control how we fight and how disciplined we are to do things we ought to do, and so that’s what we’re going to keep doing.”
South Carolina’s Brook Blankenship provided the game-winning hit for South Carolina in the top of the eighth inning, an RBI single through the right side of the infield.
The Bulldogs look to rally in the bottom of the eighth when Sara Mosley delivered a two-out single, and the Gamecocks elected to walk UGA home run leader Jayda Kearney to put runners on first and second.
South Carolina won the final one-on-one battle, however, when pitcher Donnie Gobourne (12-6) fanned Jaiden Fields to end the game.
Gamecocks coach Beverly Hill knew what a huge accomplishment it was for her pitching and defense to hold the league’s top-hitting team to just one run.
“I believe Georgia is the most complete offense in the SEC,” Hill said after the game.
Georgia won its first and only SEC tournament back in 2014, but it has gone one-and-done each of the past two seasons.
The Bulldogs have made it to the Women’s College World Series on three occasions without winning a game in the preceding SEC tournament.
To make it four, Georgia will need to fight through an NCAA regional and NCAA Super Regional.
The NCAA tournament field will be announced at 7 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN2, with the No. 13-ranked Bulldogs hoping to be named one of the 16 regional four-team sites.
