Georgia softball leaves Florida on high note, Jayda Kearney homers twice in 8-2 victory

Georgia plays host to South Carolina-Upstate at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Athens before a home series against South Carolina next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Georgia batting leaders

(Min. 50 plate appearances)

Jayda Kearney .380, 17 HR, 40 RBI, .487 OB%

Sydney Kuma .376, 9 HR, 40 RBI, .464 OB%

Lyndi Rae Davis .376, 4 HR, 17 RBI, .469 OB%

Sara Mosley .326, 14 HR, 40 RBI, .399 OB%