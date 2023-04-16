Dawgnation Logo

Georgia softball leaves Florida on high note, Jayda Kearney homers twice in 8-2 victory

Georgia catcher Marisa Miller (56), shown earlier this year, had two RBI singles in the Bulldogs' 8-2 win at Florida on Sunday in Gainesville. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Tony Walsh
@mikegriffith32
Georgia plays host to South Carolina-Upstate at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Athens before a home series against South Carolina next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Georgia batting leaders

(Min. 50 plate appearances)

Jayda Kearney .380, 17 HR, 40 RBI, .487 OB%

Sydney Kuma .376, 9 HR, 40 RBI, .464 OB%

Lyndi Rae Davis .376, 4 HR, 17 RBI, .469 OB%

Sara Mosley .326, 14 HR, 40 RBI, .399 OB%

Jaiden Fields .313, 7 HR, 25 RBI, .373 OB%

Dallis Goodnight .311, 0 HR, 11 RBI, .385 OB%

Sydney Chambley .307, 6 HR, 29 RBI, .380 OB%

Ellie Armistead .291, 2 HR, 19 RBI, .348 OB%

Marisa Miller .288, 2 HR, 12 RBI, .351 OB%

Jaydyn Goodwin .244, 3 HR, 11 RBI, .299 OB%

