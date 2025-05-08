ATHENS — Georgia’s stars are peaking, but as the Bulldogs were reminded on Wednesday, SEC softball offers a slimmer margin for error than ever before.

It has been a historic SEC tourney, to be sure, with softball powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas making their league tournament debut.

Unfortunately for the home crowd, the No. 24-ranked Bulldogs (31-21) were eliminated from the fully-loaded bracket when the league’s best hitter (Bri Ellis) on the league’s highest-scoring team (Arkansas) delivered a walk-off, grand slam in the bottom of the seventh on Wednesday.

Jack Turner Stadium will remain the center of the softball universe the next three days with eight teams remaining that will be every bit as good as the eight who make it to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Razorbacks will play Tennessee 35 minutes after four-time defending national champ Oklahoma plays LSU in the 11 a.m. game on Thursday.

Texas plays Ole Miss at 5 p.m. in Athens, followed by Texas A&M against South Carolina.

Georgia hasn’t won more than one game in an SEC tourney since winning it in 2014, but Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to Arkansas was not a case of underachieving, so much as UGA’s youth catching up with it.

It has been a transition year for Tony Baldwin after 80-percent of last year’s offense ran out of eligibility.

Baldwin is a brilliant coach known for producing tremendous hitters and close-knit teams, but UGA still has a couple of younger, inexperienced starters who weren’t quite ready for the bright lights this week.

Baldwin and his staff, however, were at their best, and there’s still a chance for history to be made after UGA learns its NCAA regional destination at 7 p.m. on Sunday (ESPN2).

That’s because Georgia pitchers Lilli Backes and Randi Roeling are playing at their best, both sharp in their SEC tourney starts.

UGA’s lead-off hitter, Dallis Goodnight, was also as good as anyone defensively and at the plate through the first two days.

The SEC tournament is largely an exhibition with little effect on NCAA tournament seedings, barring a miraculous run.

But what an exhibition it has been with the nation’s best players turning in one outstanding after another with friends, family and an SEC Network audience tuned in to watch.

Next up for Georgia, “Team 29” will look to advance past NCAA regional play as a road team for what would be the first time since the program won the North Carolina-hosted regional in 2009.

The past four times UGA has traveled in a regional, it has failed to advance.

Baldwin, however, is confident his young, reloaded team can carry the sort of fight that enabled Georgia to run-rule Kentucky 8-0 in the SEC tourney and out-play Arkansas for much of the game before the Razorbacks exploded for four runs in the final inning.

“if you can keep the right perspective through it all, you know, what the SEC gauntlet provides for you is an opportunity to be prepared for when the postseason shows up,” Baldwin said. “The hard part is that on the outside, all people out there watching want to evaluate all the outcomes — we’re just trying to go through the process and get better and become the best version of what Team 29 has to offer.”

Goodnight, as noted, is the offensive and defensive leader.

“She can really go, and she gets great jumps and she’s a competitor, wants every ball in the outfield,” Baldwin said. “If there was ever a team that could play one outfielder and six infielders, we might be the team that could do it and I’d feel okay about it.”

Especially if left-handed starters Backes and Roeling can stayed dialed in.

Backes tossed a five-inning shutout in UGA’s run-rule win over Kentucky, while Roeling no-hit the highest scoring team in the SEC through four innings before defensive miscues provided Arkansas with one too many opportunities and the best hitter in the nation went yard in the final frame.

Baldwin has a week to work out some of the kinks after an infield relay and a missed bunt on a suicide squeeze proved costly against Arkansas.

Goodnight made it clear the team will maintain its confidence and rally around the young players.

“We still have the best part of the season ahead of us,” Goodnight said. “A lot of our players hadn’t played softball in the SEC tournament, and now they have, so just that experience of knowing how it feels to take that punch and how it feels to punch back.

“We all know we can do it.”

Meanwhile, it’s a good bet the eventual national championship is still playing softball at Jack Turner Stadium this week.

With seven of the top 10-RPI ranked teams in the nation among the eight still standing in Athens — No. 21 Ole Miss upset No. 2 Florida on Wednesday, or it would be eight — the 2025 SEC tourney promises to be one of the best in league history.