Legendary Georgia men’s tennis coach Manuel Diaz announced on Thursday that he will retire following the end of the 2023-24 season.

Diaz has been a part of the Georgia men’s tennis program for 46 years. He was an All-American as a player from 1972 through 1976. Diaz served as an assistant/associate head coach from 1982-88 alongside Dan Magill.

Diaz was named the head coach starting in the 1988-89 season.

“It’s a difficult decision to step away from something that has been such a huge part of my life and that I’ve loved for so long,” Diaz said in a statement released by the school. “Georgia tennis has given me so much, and I want to thank all our fans from all over the world.

“When reflecting back on my time as a coach, what I cherish most is the brotherhood our teams shared. We have competed at the highest levels and won championships, but my favorite part of coaching has always been mentoring our players and watching them grow into phenomenal fathers and professionals. I want to thank them for an unbelievable 46 years and a lifetime of memories.

“I want to thank my wonderful parents for their support, their love and many life lessons. I also owe a huge debt of gratitude to my mentor, Coach Dan Magill, who believed in me and gave me this opportunity. I have also been fortunate to work with so many great athletic directors, like Coach Dooley and Josh Brooks, who invested in our program and revitalized our facilities for future success. My wife, Suzanne, has been my life partner, and I look forward to spending much more time with her and my boys during this next phase of life.”

Georgia has won four NCAA tournament championships under Diaz, along with two more indoor titles. He has won an SEC championship in five different decades, winning the SEC a total of 10 times. He has also produced five individual NCAA tournament winners and three in doubles.

Diaz is the winningest coach in SEC history, as he currently has 771 victories.

The Bulldogs have made the NCAA tournament in every season as Diaz as Georgia’s head coach.

“Manny Diaz has meant so much to the University of Georgia and our athletic department,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “Not only is he one of the greatest coaches in tennis history, he is also one of the most accomplished coaches of any sport at any school in the country. More than that, the impact he has had on the young men who have come through his program will be felt for generations to come. While this is a bittersweet day, I am excited for Manny, Suzanne and the entire Diaz family. We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments during the season ahead.”

Diaz is a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame, the Puerto Rican Tennis Hall of Fame and the USTA Southern Tennis Hall of Fame.

Georgia saw long-time women’s coach Jeff Wallace retire at the end of the 2023 season. Georgia promoted assistant coach Drake Bernstein to be his replacement.