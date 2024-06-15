ATHENS — Georgia baseball was perhaps only inches short — Slate Alford’s deep, deep fly ball to centerfield, caught by a leaping defender — from filling today’s 2 p.m. College World Series slot.

North Carolina State, of course, won last Monday night’s Super Regional Game 3 over UGA to advance to play first-time CWS participant Kentucky today at 2 p.m.

There are four SEC teams in Omaha, No. 1 overall seed Tennessee winning its opened CWS game on Friday night over Florida State (12-11) while Texas A&M and Florida play at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Bulldogs could have easily been the fifth SEC team in the field.

Coach Wes Johnson’s team looked every bit the part before running into a focused Wolfpack team that was deep with pitching and experience.

Elliott Avent, in his 28th year coaching North Carolina State, left Athens a fan of the Georgia team and UGA fans, as well.

“I thought the fans at the University of Georgia, after this weekend, I’ll always have great respect for them,” Avent said, “and pull for them in other sports as long as they’re not playing N.C. State, because I came away with such respect for how classy their fans were.”

Avent’s Wolfpack earned respect from the UGA fans, too, taking two of three from the Bulldogs on a field that had seen the home team go 33-5 entering those Super Regionals.

Avent was asked about beating Georgia at Foley Field and said it would be an accomplishment anywhere.

“You could play Georgia in Raleigh North Carolina, or you could play them in Myrtle Beachm and that’s a heck of a team to beat,” Avent said.

“Their lineup, it’s over 150 home runs and they are hitting over .300, show me another team in the country that’s doing that, and this is an offensive friendly ballpark as well.”

And, Avent again mentioned, the Georgia baseball fans.

“And the fans, they are all Georgia, they bark a lot,” he said. “What we did and what we heard in Arkansas, ‘Pig Sooey,’ and here we got barked at here.

“It is more difficult to beat (UGA) here, but it would be tough to beat Georgia anywhere, that’s a heck of a ball club.”