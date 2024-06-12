ATHENS — Stetson Bennett is back to delivering on the football field for the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Georgia quarterback has been back with the Rams this offseason after being placed on the NFL/reserve list last season.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay made it clear this week that he’s pleased with Bennett’s progress in the Rams’ recent OTAs.

“There were some opportunities where Stetson came in,” McVay said, referring to the reps Bennett was afforded in practices.

“I was really pleased with his overall improvement, his command, like I mentioned, his attention in the meetings,” said McVay, who had a hand in the Rams drafting Bennett in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick.

“And then when he got his opportunities, whether it was in some 7-on-7 or even in some of the team periods, they’re taking steps in the right direction.”

Bennett is working to win the No. 3 job in Los Angeles, which could translate to the back-up duties for the first two games with No. 2 QB Jimmy Garappolo suspended the first two games of the regular season.

If nothing else, Bennett has found himself in a best-case scenario having former Georgia quarterback and Rams starter Matthew Stafford there to mentor him, and Los Angeles GM Les Snead believe in him.

“I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him. I think he took advantage of that year away from the game,” said Snead, who stuck his neck out drafting Bennett so high when many other teams had projected him as a free agent.

“You know what, he’s an exhausted human being based on everything he had done to walk on, to go to JUCO, to come back, to turn down small schools, say ‘I’m going to try to do this Georgia thing.’ To win a job, then to win the thing, and then to determine, ‘I’m going to come back.’ "

Bennett conceded in his first media interview since returning to the team that he needed the mental break from football.

“I was home,” Bennett told the Associated Press, breaking a media silence that dated back to when the Rams placed him on the reserve/non-football illness list after training camp last fall.

“As far as what led to that, what transpired and all that, I think we’re going to keep that in-house. But it was good. I went back home, and thank goodness (general manager) Les (Snead) and Coach McVay allowed me to do that.”

Bennett said he felt “a lot of nerves the first day” of the Rams’ camp, but “it has gotten better each day …”

The fact McVay agrees is encouraging news for the legions of Bennett fans who have continued to support the former Georgia quarterback throughout his ups and downs.