Former Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss has found a new home, as he reached a deal with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald was the first to report the deal.

Truss was a valuable and versatile piece during his six seasons in Athens. He started 42 career games for Georgia at left tackle, right tackle, left guard and right guard.

Truss started every game at right tackle for Georgia during the 2024 season.

During his time in Athens, Truss earned praise for his toughness.

“They’re both kind of what we want our program to represent in terms of toughness and discipline, and nowhere is that more needed than this week,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Truss and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss. “And that’s probably why they’re in front of you guys, because they carry the water in terms of discipline and toughness.”

Truss is from West Warwick, RI., and is the highest-rated recruit to ever come out of Rhode Island. He signed with Georgia as a 4-star prospect during the 2019 recruiting cycle.

Georgia had three offensive linemen taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. It marked the sixth consecutive season the Bulldogs had multiple offensive linemen drafted.

Tate Ratledge went to the Detroit Lions with the No. 57 pick. Dylan Fairchild was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 81 selection and Jared Wilson came off the board with the No. 95 pick to the New England Patriots.

In total, Georgia had 13 players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Since Smart became Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs have had 76 players taken.

Xavier Truss 2025 NFL Draft measurables

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 309 pounds

Arm: 33-inches

Hand: 10 1/2-inch

Vertical jump: 26-inches

Broad jump: 8-foot-7

40-yard dash: 5.24

10-yard split: 1.82

Hometown: West Warwick, RI.

