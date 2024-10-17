AUSTIN — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian turns on the film and sees a Georgia offense trying to reinvent itself after winning two national titles.

The Bulldogs just aren’t the same without Brock Bowers, who Sarkisian indicated was at the heart of Georgia’s offense the past two seasons.

RELATED: TCU captain shares how Brock Bowers was reason for Georgia offensive dominance

“The thing that stands out for Georgia is they had to evolve,” Sarkisian said. “When you lose the caliber of players they lost off the last couple years’ teams, you know, most notably Brock Bowers.

“So much of the offense was centered around him, it’s almost like they had to reinvent themselves a bit.”

The No. 1-ranked Longhorns will be looking to outscore the reinvented Bulldogs’ offense when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in what has been the most anticipated game of the season.

Indeed, SEC supremacy will be on the line in Austin, when No. 5-ranked Georgia (5-1) looks to assert itself as the league’s standard against unbeaten Texas (6-0).

The Bulldogs offense, to Sarkisian’s point, does not feature the same sort of balance it has achieved in the past.

Georgia ranks 27th in the nation in total offense, ninth in passing but only 92nd in rushing offense.

UGA coach Kirby Smart explained part of the reason why that is.

“it’s unrealistic in this league to find many teams that are just dominating in the run game,” Smart said. “If they are, they probably are doing it some with a quarterback run, okay?”

Still, Sarkisian said he sees a capable Bulldogs’ offense led by a quarterback he once recruited and had committed to Alabama in Carson Beck.

“The thing I appreciate is they’ve got all the offense,” Sarkisian said. “That’s my biggest thing watching them, they’ve got every screen like we do, they use multiple motions and shifts and formations, they’ve got a physical downhill running game, and then off that, they’ve got all the play-action pass stuff where they can throw it over your head.”

Beck, coming off a career-high 459-yard passing performance against Mississippi State, has Sarkisian concerned.

“Like I said earlier in the week, Carson has the ability to do all of that,” Sarkisian said. “He threw a touchdown pass the other day, the ball was in the air 62 or 64 yards, so he’s got big-time arm talent and great pocket presence.”