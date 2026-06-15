Coming off its opening-round 7-1 win over Texas, Georgia moved into the winner’s bracket at the College World Series, where it will now face Oklahoma.

Oklahoma defeated Alabama 9-0 in its first Omaha game and will try and stay scorching hot with a win over Georgia.

The two schools did not play this season after squaring off four times a year ago — UGA winning two out of three in Athens, before OU won in Hoover to even the season series.

Oklahoma (39-22, 14-16 SEC) faced elimination back in regionals, before reeling off now five straight wins against national seeds Georgia Tech (2), Kansas (15) and Alabama (7) to set up this matchup.

Before Monday’s game, here are three must-do items for Georgia ahead of its game versus Oklahoma.

Caden Aoki needs to limit the long ball

Bulldogs coach Wes Johnson announced Sunday that Caden Aoki will make his third postseason start on the mound. Aoki has been exceptional in his previous two outings against Liberty in the regional final and Mississippi State in Game 2 of the super regionals.

The recently named second-team All-American’s next task will be to cool down one of the hottest offenses in college baseball.

In eight postseason games, Oklahoma has racked up 79 runs, 101 hits and 19 home runs.

Prior to the NCAA Tournament, OU had only hit 65 long balls all season but has now hit a homer in every game, with multiple deep flies in six of the eight games.

Responsible for most of the home run damage are catcher Deiten Lachance and infielder Dayton Tockey, who have combined for seven of the 19 hits, including Tockey’s walk-off home run that won the Atlanta regional.

Aoki has allowed 12 homers in 19 appearances this season, including two last week against Mississippi State. But ‘Doc’ Aoki has embraced his throwback style of pitching. Overpowering hitters with precision and accuracy instead of velocity. In doing so, he has become a weapon for Georgia’s pitching staff.

The former USC pitcher has allowed just five earned runs in 11.2 innings and struck out 20 batters in two NCAA Tournament starts.

“He does my heart some good that a pitcher like Aoki still has a place in modern college baseball,” ESPN’s Chris Burke said on pre-tournament conference call . “He’s a Swiss Army knife.”

The good news is the Bulldogs will have plenty of arms ready after Joey Volchko’s 15-strikeout complete game on Saturday.

Cut down the Sooners’ run game

Not only has the Sooners offense been booming, but they also continue to be a real issue for opposing catchers on the base pads. This season, Oklahoma has swiped the second most bags in the SEC with 125. Only Kentucky’s 131 was more.

The two biggest threats are Camden Johnson and Brendan Brock. Johnson ranks fourth in the SEC with 28 stolen bases and Brock is fifth in the conference with 27.

As for who will be trying to slow them down, Daniel Jackson has thrown out 15 base runners in 39 attempts this year. The Buster Posey Award winner will have to maintain the run game, especially with Aoki, who will often use his breaking ball to get batters out.

Take advantage of Oklahoma’s young pitchers

Georgia faced one of the toughest pitchers in the nation on Saturday but will now take on one of the many freshman arms on this Sooners’ staff.

Right-hander Xander Mercurius will counter Aoki on the mound, also making his third postseason start. This will only be Mercurius’ fourth start in 19 appearances this year, posting a 5.82 ERA in 43⅓ innings pitched and a 47-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Mercurius has proven to be a very hittable pitcher, giving up 42 hits - including nine home runs - which is the fourth most by an OU pitcher.

In the previous two starts this tournament, Mercurius has tossed a combined 9⅔ innings, allowing 10 hits — three homers — six runs, five walks and 14 strikeouts.

Georgia was held to seven runs on just five hits - one home run - on Saturday and had Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson combine to go 0-for-9. Would expect that Georgia will have its opportunities to pounce on this young Sooner starter.

Similar to Georgia, OU will have most of its bullpen ready if Mercurius cannot give them any length on Monday. A lot of that has to do with the efforts of Cord Rager, who tossed seven scoreless innings, allowed three hits, and struck out eight across 88 pitches.