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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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Georgia baseball breaks program record with 2026 MLB Draft haul
After three Georgia players were picked on Day 1 of the 2026 MLB draft, the Bulldogs had an even better Day 2 to round out this year’s draft class.
Hunter DeLauder
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July 12, 2026
Former Georgia baseball coach David Perno isn’t letting cancer slow him …
ATHENS — David Perno hobbles from his golf cart to the bench at Clarke Central’s football field and sits to watch practice start.
Jack Leo
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July 11, 2026
UGA baseball 2026 MLB Draft tracker: Bulldogs set program record 13 …
The 2026 MLB Draft is officially in the books, and it was a successful weekend for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Hunter DeLauder
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June 30, 2026
Georgia baseball adds two more mid-major transfers
Georgia continues to stay smoking hot in the transfer portal, picking up two more commits, making it four on Monday and 11 total this cycle.
Hunter DeLauder
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June 30, 2026
‘Greatly deserving of this honor’: Daniel Jackson wins Golden Spikes Award
USA Baseball awarded Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson the 48th annual Golden Spikes Award on Monday. The award is handed out to the most outstanding amateur baseball player in …
Hunter DeLauder
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