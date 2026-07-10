It is expected that there will be no shortage of Bulldogs that hear their names called during the 2026 MLB Draft this weekend.

Georgia has 22 eligible players from the 2026 roster, along with six of the seven incoming high school commits who are expected to be on campus in August.

Georgia has five players ranked in MLB.com’s top 250 prospects, headlined by Golden Spikes Award-winning catcher Daniel Jackson, who currently sits at No. 28 and is expected to be taken sometime in the late first round.

Jackson is currently the third-highest-ranked catcher in this 2026 class, despite hitting .379 with 100 hits, 32 home runs, 87 RBIs, 26 stolen bases, and leading the NCAA with 212 total bases and 88 runs scored. He was also named SEC, D1Baseball and Perfect Game Player of the Year, alongside winning the Dick Howser Trophy.

Following behind Jackson is right-handed pitcher Joey Volchko (No. 68), third baseman Tre Phelps (No. 121), outfielder Rylan Lujo (No. 189) and right-handed pitcher Dylan Vigue (No.201).

Some players to keep an eye on outside of the top 250 are pitchers Caden Aoki and Justin Byrd, outfielder Kenny Ishikawa, and infielders Kolby Branch, Michael O’Shaughnessy and Ryan Black.

There are multiple players, such as Lujo and Ishikawa, who are both draft-eligible sophomores and could return to Athens for their junior seasons if they choose. The deadline for teams to sign players selected in the MLB Draft is on July 27, sometime that evening.

The only real amateur prospects that could forgo their commitments to Georgia and go pro would be shortstop Brock Rein (Starrs Mill) and right-handed pitcher Matthew Sharman (Etowah). The same deadline to sign applies to high school seniors.

Last season, Georgia had 10 players selected in the MLB Draft, one short of matching the program record of 11 set in 2009. That year’s draft class was the largest of any program in the country.

2026 MLB Draft schedule

The draft begins Saturday at 1 p.m. on NBC and MLB Network.

Day 2 of the draft, which will feature the final 16 rounds, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on MLB.com.

The 2026 MLB Draft gets underway on Saturday at 1 p.m. on NBC and MLB Network, where four of the 20 rounds will be announced from the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Day 2 of the draft, which will feature the final 16 rounds, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on MLB.com.

Across two days, hundreds of college and high school players will have their dreams come true when one of the 32 MLB teams selects them in the draft.

2026 MLB Draft tracker

This will be updated as selections are made.