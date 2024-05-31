ATHENS — Charlie Condon added a postseason chapter to his growing Georgia baseball legacy in the Bulldogs’ 8-7 victory over Army in the NCAA Regional opener at Foley Field.

Condon, the SEC Player of the Year and Projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, wasn’t flawless but his greatness was once again obvious with his 3-for-3 hitting performance at the plate, which included a home run and two walks.

“Yeah, he’s good, if there’s a better player in the country, find him,” Black Knights coach Chris Tracz said after his team’s proud effort. “We went into it saying we didn’t want him to beat us … he’s as lethal as I’ve ever seen in college baseball, it’s effortless, and it’s real.”

But Condon is also human, and his throwing error at third base in the top of the eighth inning opened the door for a two-run Army rally that tied the game at 7-7 after Georgia finally appeared in control.

“I was coming up on the ball and a saw I wasn’t gonna have a play at first, so I did an arm fake and saw I had him off third,” Condon said, who was unsuccessful throwing behind the runner, “and I had the game speed up on me for a minute and made a bad throw.”

An Army runner crossed the plate as a result of Condon’s error and another advanced into position to score the tying run on a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Condon, who has helped carry the team all season, explained how Georgia’s team rallied around him.

“That’s why you have a pitching staff and offensive bats that can get us back in the game,” Condon said. “It ended up, thanks to those guys, not mattering a lot.

“But it’s just how this group operates. Everybody has each other’s backs.”

The Bulldogs will next play at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Foley Field against the winner of the Friday night game between Georgia Tech and UNC-Wilmington.

First-year Georgia coach Wes Johnson said it will be an opportunity for players like Condon, who were playing in their first NCAA game, to build on Friday’s performances.

“At times, we had some guys who are in their time playing the postseason,” Johnson said, noting UGA starting pitcher Leighton Finley.

“We had some guys really nervous today, I could really see it, that was uncharacteristic of them.”

Condon’s pair of intentional walks were very much in line and characteristic of how opponents have worked to pitch around.

Condon took no issue nor frustration from the situation.

“Not when I’ve got Tre Phelps hitting behind me,” Condon said. “He’s seeing it real well, another guy I’m excited to see what his future looks like with his success and promise at a young age.

“The level he plays the game, and how relaxed he is, and how he goes about it, is really impressive. Being here three years and seeing that from a true freshman is really cool.”

Condon would know having won National Freshman of the Year honors in the first chapter of a storybook career at Georgia that now includes a postseason victory.