Georgia baseball upsets No. 5 Arkansas, aims for statement series win on Friday

ATHENS – Georgia baseball started the back half of the SEC season with its most impressive win yet. The Bulldogs (21-17, 5-11 SEC) bullied No. 5 Arkansas’ ace early in a 6-5 win at Foley Field Thursday night.

UGA erupted for five runs in the third inning on Razorback starter Hunter Hollam. Hollam entered Athens with a 2.66 ERA in SEC play. Fernando Gonzalez thumped a no-doubt three-run homer - his third of the season - to take a 5-2 lead. The catcher soared a fastball clear over the left-field wall’s pine trees and into the parking lot behind it. Parks Harber sparked and capped Georgia’s scoring with a pair of RBI through the middle of the infield. It was Georgia’s fourth win against top 10 SEC competition in the last three weekends. The Bulldogs beat then-No. 10-ranked Kentucky for their first SEC series win and beat No. 3-ranked Florida last Friday night. UGA got incredible outings from two freshmen pitchers to stifle Arkansas’ vaunted lineup. The same Razorbacks () saw a 32-game home run streak snapped on Tuesday were held to five runs on 10 hits. Starter Kolten Smith rebounded from a two-run first inning for one of his strongest outings of the season. The freshman finished with two earned runs on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts in four innings of work.

Fellow first-year Leighton Finley, who has moved into a closer role for the Bulldogs, displayed his clutch gene in a high-stakes eighth inning. Finley, facing loaded bases with no outs, fanned three consecutive Razorbacks to maintain a 6-4 lead. The Richmond Hill product got an out into the ninth before an RBI double turned pitching duties over to Dalton Rhadans. Rhadans quickly got a pair of popouts to complete the upset. Smith’s and Finley’s domination is particularly impressive considering how Arkansas configured its lineup. The Razorbacks stacked lefthanded hitters for their first six in the lineup to attack righthanders like Smith and Finley. It was yet another example of growth for Georgia’s young pitching staff, which has struggled to close SEC games this year. The Bulldogs suffered ninth inning collapses against No. 6 South Carolina and Auburn to start the SEC schedule.

The Bulldogs remain in the No. 13 spot in the SEC after the win. A top 12 finish in the conference is required for a spot in the SEC Tournament.

UGA News