clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, Sports columnist
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Baseball
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 16, 2026
Everything Wes Johnson said following Georgia baseball loss to Oklahoma
Georgia fell just short Monday night, losing 4-3 to Oklahoma. The Bulldogs will now move to the loser’s bracket, where they will play Texas in an elimination game at 8 p.m. …
Hunter DeLauder
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 16, 2026
What’s next for Georgia baseball after College World Series loss to …
Georgia fell short 4-3 Monday night to Oklahoma, suffering its first loss this postseason and will now move to the loser’s bracket.
Hunter DeLauder
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 16, 2026
Georgia baseball falls short in comeback effort against Oklahoma at …
OMAHA, Neb. – Georgia was not at its best Monday night and now its national-title aspirations are greatly impaired.
Ken Sugiura
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 15, 2026
3 keys for Georgia baseball’s Monday night matchup vs. Oklahoma
Coming off its opening-round 7-1 win over Texas, Georgia moved into the winner’s bracket at the College World Series, where it will now face Oklahoma.
Hunter DeLauder
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 14, 2026
‘Just like football.’ Social media sounds off on latest Georgia victory …
Georgia and Texas haven’t been SEC foes for long, as the Longhorns didn’t join the league until 2024.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment