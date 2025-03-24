ATHENS -- Georgia baseball moved up a spot in the national polls and bumped Florida out after sweeping the Gators in Gainesville, Florida, last weekend.

The Bulldogs (24-2, 5-1 SEC) moved up to No. 3 in D1Baseball’s top 25, the poll used by ESPN broadcasts.

UGA’s highest ranking is No. 2 by Perfect Game. It also slid up two spots to No. 4 in Baseball America’s poll.

Georgia leapfrogged LSU in all three polls after the Tigers suffered a series loss at top-10 ranked Texas. The Bulldogs are one of six SEC teams in the top 10 and one of 10 in the top 25.

Here’s a look at where every SEC team ranks, according to D1Baseball’s top 25.

1. Tennessee (22-2, 2-2 last week)

2. Arkansas (23-2, 5-0 last week)

3. Georgia (24-2, 3-0 last week)

7. Texas (19-3, 2-2 last week)

8. LSU (22-3, 2-2 last week)

9. Oklahoma (20-3, 3-1 last week)

11. Auburn (19-5, 3-1 last week)

12. (22-3, 2-2 last week)

14. Vanderbilt (19-5, 4-0 last week)

15. Ole Miss (18-5, 3-1 last week)

Georgia is ranked only behind No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Arkansas. The Longhorns moved up several spots while Oklahoma remained just inside the top 10.

Waiting right outside for another team to fall is No. 11 Auburn and No. 12 Alabama. The Tigers moved up 11 spots after a 2-1 road series win over Kentucky while the Crimson Tide suffered a 2-1 series loss to the top-ranked Volunteers.

Auburn will certainly move into the top 10 with another road series win this weekend. The Tigers (19-5, 4-2 SEC) will visit Georgia in yet another top-25 matchup on the Bulldogs’ SEC schedule. That series will start at 6 p.m. on Friday to be streamed on SEC Network+.

The Bulldogs started the season ranked No. 8 by D1Baseball and have slowly climbed as other teams fell out.

Several SEC teams have been part of that fallout, including the Gators. Florida entered the season with one of the most coveted rosters in the country and a No. 10 ranking to match it.

Then it suffered back-to-back sweeps to No. 1 Tennessee and the Bulldogs to fall out of the top 25 altogether.

No team in the country’s fallout has been more surprising than Texas A&M. The 2024 national runner-ups entered the season ranked No. 1 with some of the country’s top returners and a highly-ranked transfer portal class.

The Aggies are yet to put it together, as they are now 11-12 overall and 0-6 in the SEC. Florida, Missouri and Texas A&M are tied for last in the SEC with winless conference records.

It’s early in the SEC marathon, but the Bulldogs own a quarter of first place in the SEC. Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas are all 5-1 like Georgia.

That ranking will be challenged plenty more before the end of the season. Six of Georgia’s last eight SEC opponents are ranked in the top 25.

That includes the next five, starting with Auburn. Then it’s back-to-back top-10 opponents as UGA travels to Texas and hosts Arkansas, all before mid-April.

The Bulldogs are also slated to face two ranked ACC opponents in midweek games. Georgia will play No. 25 Georgia Tech at Truist Park on April 15 before visiting No. 6 Clemson on April 22.

Georgia has 30 games left on its regular season schedule. Top-25 teams make up 20 of them.