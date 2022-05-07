Georgia baseball gets crucial win, evens series with Vanderbilt with Game Three looming

After his team’s Game One loss Friday night, UGA coach Scott Stricklin mentioned the need to throw the big punch in games. The No. 22-ranked Bulldogs (32-15, 13-10 SEC), who closely trailed but never took the lead on Friday, delivered several booming haymakers to KO the Commodores (30-15, 11-12) in Game Two on Saturday at Foley Field.

Georgia baseball exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning to even a crucial SEC East series against Vanderbilt, 13-7.

“He was pretty close to that pitch count after the sixth and he came off that mound and said, ‘I’m going back out,’” Stricklin said on 960 the Ref. “He went back out there and gave us a zero, and that gave us the momentum.”

Chandler Marsh relieved Cannon and took UGA all the way to the final out. The freshman then surrendered three earned runs thanks to a pair of homers, so Max DeJong entered and finished Vanderbilt off.

Liam Sullivan will start on the mound on Sunday. The left-hander will be challenged by a lineup full of right-handed talent but is coming off a strong performance against LSU last Sunday. Sullivan allowed six hits and two walks for two earned runs with six strikeouts.

Georgia will also have a fully rested Jack Gowen at its disposal for Game Three. Stricklin had the senior closer warming up when UGA first took the lead in the seventh but opted to pitch Marsh instead after Georgia took the massive lead it did.

Left-handed relievers Will Pearson and Davis Rokose, who have both been strong lately, will also be ready to pitch after Sullivan.