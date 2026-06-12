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By Sarah Spencer, Sports reporter
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15 minutes ago
Can Georgia’s home run hitting keep going at Charles Schwab Field?
Georgia has hit 67 more home runs than any other team playing in the College World Series.
Sarah Spencer
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2 hours ago
Windy morning in Omaha
Morning, y’all!
Sarah Spencer
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3 hours ago
Georgia knows first challenge, Texas ace Dylan Volantis, could be toughest …
Georgia had its pitching machine up higher than usual during its practice Thursday at Charles Schwab Field.
Sarah Spencer
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22 hours ago
Amid CWS run, Georgia baseball lands transfer portal commitment
Georgia baseball landed its first transfer portal commitment of this cycle on Wednesday.
Hunter DeLauder
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June 10, 2026
Rhino. Byrd ... and a dog: The trio making an impact on Georgia’s run to …
Catcher Daniel Jackson and pitcher Justin Byrd have one of the strongest bonds of any two players on Georgia’s roster.
Hunter DeLauder
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