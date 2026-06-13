Georgia baseball’s matchup vs. Texas on Saturday, its first game of the College World Series, has entered a weather delay due to inclement weather in Omaha, Nebraska.

There is no official word on a start time yet.

Lightning was spotted and thunder heard at approximately 6:20 p.m. ET and around that time Charles Schwab Field flashed up a weather delay message on the jumbotrons. The grounds crew got the tarp down just before the rain started pouring a few minutes later.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Rain halted around 7 p.m. ET and fans began filtering in to their seats.

The rain held off for the first game scheduled at Charles Schwab Field Saturday, with Oklahoma defeating Alabama 9-0 and awaiting the winner of Georgia-Texas Monday evening, while Alabama will face the loser Monday afternoon.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.