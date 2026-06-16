Georgia fell short 4-3 Monday night to Oklahoma, suffering its first loss this postseason and will now move to the loser’s bracket.

​Facing elimination, Georgia will now face Texas for the second time this College World Series on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

​Oklahoma jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, with Georgia never being able to overcome that deficit. The Bulldogs cut it to one late, but the Sooners were able to cling to the one-run lead to secure the win.

​A lot of it has to do with how strong starting pitcher Xander Mercurius was. The freshman right-hander limited the vaunted Georgia offense to three runs in 7 1/3 IP, giving up six hits, three runs, walking two and striking out nine.

​The Sooners improved to 2-0 in Omaha and now sit in the driver’s seat to return to the championship series for the first time since 2022.

Oklahoma will face the winner of Georgia-Texas on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

​Not only was it Georgia’s first loss of the NCAA Tournament, but it is the first defeat since falling 14-4 at Auburn on May 16. Before that, you’d have to go back to April 25 for Georgia’s last loss.

​As for the Longhorns, they clobbered Alabama on Monday. Texas rolled to a 14-2 win and sending the Crimson Tide home.

​After Georgia starter Joey Volchko shut down Texas in the opening round, the bats woke up in a big way.

The Longhorns tallied double-digit runs for the fourth time this postseason, had 13 hits, four doubles, a triple and a pair of homers.

​Adrian Rodriguez went 5-for-5 with seven RBIs and hit for the cycle.

​Georgia will likely face left-handed pitcher Luke Harrison on the mound Tuesday. Harrison is 6-3 this season with a 4.27 ERA in 77.2 IP and an 89-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

​During the NCAA Tournament, Harrison has made three appearances — one start — and has tossed a combined 5.2 scoreless innings, allowed just two hits and struck out nine.

​The good news for Georgia is that Caden Aoki overcame a tough three-run first inning to throw seven quality innings for Georgia, who now has a bullpen that has yet to throw a single pitch at the College World Series.