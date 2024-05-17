ATHENS — The hottest college baseball team in the nation won’t get much time to cool off after beating Florida on Thursday night.

The No. 8-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (39-12, 17-11 SEC) look to extend their nine-game win streak against the Gators (26-26, 11-17) at 1 p.m. on Friday -- not 6 as originally scheduled — due to the threat of inclement weather.

The teams are scheduled to conclude the three-game series at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Georgia beat Florida by a 9-4 count on Thursday night as pitcher Kolten Smith fanned 12 Gators from the mound and Dillon Carter homered twice.

National home run leader Charlie Condon didn’t add to his 34 homers, but he extended his hitting steak to 22 games and drew three walks.

The Bulldogs are hoping to land a Top-8 national seed for the NCAA tournament, which would ensure Georgia would host a Super Regional should the team advance past the four-team regional they are expected to host.

Georgia has a national RPI of No. 3 and is currently the fifth-place SEC baseball team in the standings.

Here’s a look at the SEC standings entering Friday’s action:

• Kentucky 21-7

Next: Vs. Vanderbilt

• Tennessee 20-8

Next: Vs South Carolina

• Arkansas 19-9

At Texas A&M

• Texas A&M* 18-10

Vs. Arkansas

• Georgia 17-11

Vs. Florida

• Mississippi State* 16-12

Vs. Missouri

* Texas A&M & Mississippi State own tiebreaker with Georgia

The SEC tournament begins next week in Hoover, with teams seeded 5-12 beginning play on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs entered the weekend series with Florida projected to earn a No. 7 national seed, per DIBaseball.com projections:

1. Kentucky

Last: Beat Vanderbilt 10-5

2. Tennessee

Last: Beat South Carolina 9-3

3. Arkansas

Last: Lost to Texas A&M 1-0

4. Texas A&M

Last: Beat Arkansas 1-0

5. North Carolina

Last: Lost to Duke 5-3

6. Clemson

Last: Beat Boston College 12-10

7. Georgia

Last: Beat Florida 9-4

8. Wake Forest

Last: Lost to N.C. State 14-3

9. Florida State

Last: Beat Georgia Tech 8-3