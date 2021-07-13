Georgia ace Jonathan Cannon returning, two Bulldogs selected in MLB Draft

ATHENS — Georgia baseball lost two pitchers to the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday but returned another pitching ace Jonathan Cannon announced he’s returning to the Bulldogs.

That’s good news for a Georgia team the narrowly missed the NCAA Baseball Tournament last season in a controversial fashion.

