Georgia ace Jonathan Cannon returning, two Bulldogs selected in MLB Draft
ATHENS — Georgia baseball lost two pitchers to the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday but returned another pitching ace Jonathan Cannon announced he’s returning to the Bulldogs.
That’s good news for a Georgia team the narrowly missed the NCAA Baseball Tournament last season in a controversial fashion.
